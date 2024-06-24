SJ Police Launch ‘Most Wanted’ Facebook and Instagram Pages

The San José Police Department today announced the launch of the San Jose's Most Wanted Facebook and Instagram pages in an effort to generate new leads for the arrest and apprehension of outstanding wanted fugitives.

In collaboration with the department’s Homicide Unit, the page will showcase violent crime cases displaying suspects that have been identified but outstanding. Many of these suspects are believed to be hiding outside of the United States in attempts to evade capture.

“Utilizing popular online platforms will give us the additional reach we need to apprehend these dangerous criminals,” said Homicide Unit Commander Lieutenant John Barg. “These suspects have long evaded law enforcement and together we can put these fugitives behind bars.”

Tops on the list week is this post is a man wanted for murder in the May killing of a man at a homeless encampment::

“On May 9, 2024, SJPD Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an unhoused encampment in the area of Mclaughlin Avenue and HWY 280. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Joseph "Jo Jo" Martinez was identified as the primary suspect. There is a warrant for his arrest charging him with murder. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Case #24-130-0655.”

Click here to see the new San Jose's Most Wanted Facebook page and San Jose's Most Wanted Instagram page.

Many of these cases qualify for cash rewards, police said in the announcement.. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program. To contact the SJPD Homicide Unit directly with a tip, visit https://www.sjpd.org/wanted.