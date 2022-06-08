New Faces and Runoff Races Emerge from San Jose Council Primary

The San Jose City Council primary ballots promised some new faces, but the crowded field delivered few surprises and no close races, at least for the top positions.

Ballot are still being counted today, which will determine the runnerup runoff opponents, but a couple of seats have been decided.

District 1

Rosemary Kamei, riding high on a wave of endorsements from well-known politicians including popular termed-out District 1 Councilmember Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, was a shoo-in to be elected outright after Tuesday’s early returns were counted.

With 48% of votes counted, Kamei had 64.4% of the votes in District 1, well above the 50% needed to avoid a run off.

Kamei had the endorsements of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Assemblymember Evan Low and former state Sen. Jim Beall.

Candidates Ramona Arellano Snyder recorded 26.3% and Tim Gildersleeve received 9.3% of the early primary votes.

District 3

Omar Torres, a member of the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District Board, held a strong lead in the downtown District 3, but his 41% total is short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.

His opponent in November will be one of these three: Irene Smith, with 20.5%, Elizabeth Chien-Hale with 16.1% or Joanna Rauh, with 15.9%. These totals are as of 11pm Tuesday with about 48% of the votes tallied.

Omar Torres was an unsuccessful candidate for the Santa Clara Valley Water District board in 2018 and for the Franklin-McKinley School District board in 2014.

Chien-Hale he is President of the San Jose Downtown Residents Association, and is an international intellectual property attorney. She is also a board member and general counsel of the San Jose Okayama Sister Cities Association and is an adjunct professor at the Lincoln School of Law and volunteer attorney at the Asian Law Alliance.

Smith lists her experience as a small business owner, mental health care provider, conflict resolution collaborator, administrative law officer, pro tem judge and accountant.

Rauh is a lawyer who interrupted her primary campaign to give birth.

Omar Torres is no relation to Ivan Torres, who garnered 7% of the vote in early returns, and who had come in a distant fourth in the 2020 primary for 19th Congressional District.

District 5

Nora Campos is on her way to a runoff election that could return her to her City Council roots in East San Jose’s District 5, with a solid lead over four opponents, in early unofficial returns Tuesday.

Campos had nearly 32% of the votes, leading two community activists – Peter Ortiz with 21.5%, Hanh Giao Nguyen with 19.1%. Candidates Rolando Bonilla and Andres Quintero each had just under 14%, with half of the ballots counted late Tuesday.

Campos served on the council for 10 years, from 2000 to 2010, when she was elected to the first of two terms as the 23rd District representative in the California Assembly, where she was speaker pro tem in 2012. Campos was unsuccessful twice in bids to be elected to the state Senate, losing to Jim Beall in 2016 and to Dave Cortese in 2020. She is a representative on the California Commission on the Status of Women.

District 7

District 7 incumbent Maya Esparza held a wide lead late Tuesday over Bien Doan, her closest opponent, but also was falling short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.

She had talled 43.7% to Doan’s 28.8% and Van Le’s 27.4%. The final matchup likely will have to wait until the last ballots are counted.

District 9

Incumbent Pam Foley was re-elected with no opposition.