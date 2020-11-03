Live Updates: Election Day 2020

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. And if you haven’t already, check out our previous election coverage here.

8am: Ready, set, vote.

Silicon Valley got off to a remarkably strong start with early voting.

More than 62 percent of Santa Clara County’s 1.1 million registered voters had cast their ballot by the eve of Election Day. That’s well over 90 percent of total votes the county tallied in 2016 and outpaces the early vote rates statewide (55 percent) and across the nation, which saw 99 million ballots returned by the end of Monday.

Record-breaking rates all around.

If you haven’t cast your ballot, don’t worry. There’s still time.

You can still drop it off at one of 99 voting centers—where you can still register to vote, by the way!—or 200 drop-off boxes throughout the county. Click here for a list of those locations, here for a map and here for an address search to find the one nearest to you. Or, you can send it by snail mail, since California accepts ballots as long as they’re postmarked no later than today and arrive no later than Nov. 20.

The four-card ballot that arrived in voters’ mailboxes a few weeks ago is the longest one ever in Santa Clara County, with battles ranging from the presidential to the provincial, with statewide measures and national races to local parcel taxes and city contests.

Just remember: ballots must be completed and submitted by 8 tonight. If you’re waiting for your turn at the booth by the time polls close, don’t sweat it—those queued up by that time will be allowed in, although the line will be capped after that point.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which we’ll refer to as the ROV for the rest of the live blog, assured everyone in an announcement today that safety is paramount at the vote centers. Strict adherence to pandemic-related social distancing and sanitation is mandatory. So please bring a mask and other protective equipment. Thankfully, poll workers will have some to hand out if you show up without it.

For more information on voting, please visit sccvote.org, or reach the ROV at 408.299.8683, or on its toll-free line 866.430.8683.