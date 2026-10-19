License Plate Cams Help Locate Suspects in Murder Probe

Remote license plate reading cameras have again helped San Jose Police make arrests in a serious crime.

The San Jose Police Department on Friday announced the Oct.8 arrest of two Oakland men who detectives say shot up a car in downtown San Jose in the early morning of May 31, killing one man and wounding two others.

Police reported that at 2:19 am on May 31, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Reed Street discovered that a Porsche had crashed into the front of The Fay apartment tower with three wounded men inside.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said. The other two victims' injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening.

The officers determined that two adult males were hit at least once by shots fired into the car, and another adult male victim was injured in the crash into the front of the apartment building. Police said the shooting had occurred in the vicinity of the nearby City Center Motel, and that unknown suspects had fired multiple gunshots and driven away before police arrived.

SJPD Homicide Unit Detectives responded to the scene and immediately began a comprehensive investigation into the incident. During the course of the investigation, detectives used city Automated License Plate Reader cameras and identified Cameron Haynes, 21, of Oakland and Samuel Jordan, 23, also of Oakland as the two primary suspects.

On Oct. 8, with the assistance of San Jose’s Covert Response Unit, detectives located and arrested Jordan in the city of Oakland, and later booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Haynes was already in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail-Martinez Detention Facility for an unrelated crime. Both suspects were arrested for multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are under investigation.

This incident was the city's 10th homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117, or Detective Aboud #4468 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.