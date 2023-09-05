Fire in VTA Electric Bus Injures Two Mechanics

Two Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority mechanics were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire ignited on a battery electric bus at a VTA maintenance yard Friday, according to the transit agency.

The fire was reported around 11:45am. at the Cerone maintenance yard on Zanker Road, where the bus had been taken for repairs, according to the VTA.

After the mechanics couldn't put the fire out, they pushed the bus out of the maintenance bay to avoid further damage to the building and responding emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames, VTA officials said.

The two mechanics were taken to a hospital and the VTA did not immediately provide an update on their condition.

The bus that caught fire was one of VTA's 10 Proterra battery electric buses and all of them have been taken out of service pending an investigation into the fire.

A statement issued by Proterra Friday said there was no initial evidence that identified the batteries as the source of the fire. The investigation of the fire is continuing.