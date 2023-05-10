Death of Senior Care Staffer Who Stopped an Intruder Ruled a Homicide

On Dec. 11, 2022, San Jose police officers responded to a report of a fight at the Villa Fontana Assisted Living and Memory Care Community on Prospect Road in West San Jose.

An unknown man had entered the senior care facility and assaulted staff members who tried to restrain him.

Police said that one Villa Fontana employee, Alex Albetria, assisted in holding down the intruder until officers arrived. The adult male suspect, whom police have not identified, was taken into custody for burglary and assault.

While police were at the scene, they reported that Albetria, 63, collapsed “from the physical exertion of restraining the suspect.” Officers provided life-saving aid and requested emergency medical personnel, who took Albetria to the hospital where he later died.

Police today said they have submitted a report to the District Attorney’s Office for potential homicide charges, after the county Coroner’s Office ruled on April 24 that Albetria’s death was a homicide.

Police continued to withhold identification of the suspect arrested last December at the Villa Fontana.