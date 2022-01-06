California Extends Indoor Mask Mandate until Feb. 15 as New Infections Soar

The California Department of Public Health has extended the statewide indoor masking requirement one month, through Feb. 15, in response to dramatic increases in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state because of the omicron variant.
Masks must be worn in all indoor public places regardless of vaccine status, the department said in a Wednesday evening post on Twitter.
“To ensure that we collectively protect the health and well-being of all Californians; keep schools open for in-person instruction; and allow California's economy to remain open and thrive, the California Department of Public Health is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, until Feb. 15.”
The requirement will be updated as health officials continue to assess conditions, the department said later.
“Over the last two weeks, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by more than sixfold and hospitalizations have doubled,” state health officials said in an evening statement Jan. 5. “While the percentage of Californians fully vaccinated and boosted continues to increase, we continue to have areas of the state where vaccine coverage is low, putting individuals and communities at greater risk for COVID-19.”
The statement said that because hospitals are over capacity, “the surge in cases and hospitalizations has materially impacted California's health care delivery system within many regions of the state.”
“The COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing serious disease, hospitalization, and death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the department reported. “Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus which is transmitted through the air and concentrates indoors.”
“This measure brings an added layer of mitigation as the Omicron variant, a Variant of Concern as labeled by the World Health Organization, continues to increase in prevalence across California, the United States, and the world and spreads much more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant,” said state health officials.
The state noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December said atleast 10 studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking in community level analyses: in a unified hospital system, a German city,two U.S. states, a panel of 15 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as well as both Canada and the U.S.
“Each analysis demonstrated that, following directives for universal masking, new infections fell significantly,” the state reported.
“The masking requirement in California schools has allowed us to keep schools open when compared to other parts of the country. California accounts for roughly 12% of all U.S. students, but only 1% of COVID-19 related school closures,” state officials said.
Masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are recommended.
See State Health Officer Order for a full list of high-risk congregate and other healthcare settings where surgical masks are required for unvaccinated workers, and recommendations for respirator use for unvaccinated workers in healthcare and long-term care facilities in situations or settings not covered by Cal OSHA ETS or ATD.
For additional information on types of masks, the most effective masks, and ensuring a well-fitted mask, individuals should refer to CDPH Get the Most out of Masking and see CDPH Masking Guidance Frequently Asked Questions for more information.
No person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a business.
The following individuals are exempt from wearing masks at all times:
- Persons younger than two years old. Very young children must not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation.
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.
- Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
- Persons for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
CA?, NY? = Permanent Pandemic Panic Pushers…
————— Freedom Vs Oppression… ——————
Common sense comes slowly to some Dems… but it does exist.
Many like CA (D) Rep Eric Swalwell are happy to lock-down their constituents
and go to a “Free State” to enjoy Freedom.
CO Gov J. Polis (D) says:
No More Mask Mandates – Emergencies do Not Last Forever. (13Dec2021)
“The Emergency is Over.
You know, public health [officials] don’t get to Tell People What To Wear;
that’s just not their job,”
“You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it].
If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault.”
“At this point, if you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s really your own darn fault,”
……………………..
MI Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) says:
NO Mask mandate in sight,
despite new variant and peaking COVID-19 numbers (29Nov2021)
“Sweeping mandates are less likely to influence and
encourage that population to get vaccinated,” (21Dec2021)
……………………..
NJ Gov P. Murphy (D) says: ….
Vaccines, Mask wearing by Choice going to work for us … (19Dec2021)
“In New Jersey, Face Masks have not been required in
many outdoor & indoor settings since late May…”
……………………….
I thought the Ministry of Truth, the Committee for Public Safety and Freedom, and all 17 Agencies from the Intelligence Community said only N95s masks do anything.
So why only mandate cloth masks, why not mandate N95s.
As of 01/05/2022 there was 12,477 cases total NEW CASES for the week starting 12/29/2021 all variants in Santa Clara County AND there are only 45 ICU beds out of 3800. There appears to be a lag regarding deaths, because they need to do an autopsy to prove the death, the latest records show 6 deaths in the week of Dec 11 to 16 in Santa Clara County, before the current surge.
If say only 5% of these cases end up needing ICU beds, that would come to a new need of 624 ICU beds, but since there are only 45 available you would have 580 people die due to no place to go.
With regards to the state the 7 day average of new cases is 52,855 from yesterday’s 39,660 (an increase of nearly 13,200) and the state 7 day average is 53 deaths per day.
Just understand this fact if it stays the same for 30 days here is the real problem, the new cases in Santa Clara county will be 53,472 NEW CASES. If you calculate the state figures if we stay the same it is 30 times 52,855 which comes to 1,585,650 and given that there is only 39,510,000 that means 1 out of 25 will be infected in 30 days. Now given that there are 1,928,000 people in Santa Clara County some would argue that 57,095 is nothing to be concerned about. Except for the fact that the ICU beds will be long gone. But if these people can be PREVENTED from being infected, WHY NOT?
AGAIN ARE WE SAFE?
We tried it your way!!! We allowed the FREE MARKET to start acting SAFELY by not REQUIRING safe practices!!!
What happened? an explosion of new cases of ALL VARIANTS!!! Face it, if you do not have COMPLIANCE requirements, the safety of products or in this case COVID is not releiable!!!
You have yourselves to blame!!! WE out here taking safe measures are not getting sick as bad, but you guys just load more wood on the fire with gasoline soaked into it!!!
By the way the NEW VARIANT has been found, here comes the next viral wave!!!