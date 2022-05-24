San Jose Mayor Liccardo Tests Positive for Covid-19

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced at 10:4pm on Monday.
The mayor released the following statement:
“After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free covid tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms."
No further information was provided, but the city of San Jose urges residents to get COVID-19 at-home tests by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
Is there any evidence that the course of the Mayor’s Covid episode would have been any different had he not taken the vaccines? Would it be any different if had taken a different vaccine? How many times do we think that the Mayor, who is fully vaccinated, will contract Covid over the next 12 months?
Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery!
@HB, No evidence – except the Mayor’s own “medical diagnosis” guess in his statement.
So in other news, the Mayor joins the over 60% adults and over 75% children that have already had Covid and developed some amount of natural immunity to the Omicron strain of Covid.
(April 2022) “CDC data shows that 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they’ve been infected with Covid-19.”
It is anyone’s guess (even Dr. Mayor) if his vaccine inoculations provided any level of protection.
“Vaccine effectiveness — in terms of its ability to prevent virus spread —
was just 18% with Omicron compared with 79% for the Alpha, which emerged in 2020,
and 56% for Delta, the data from the JAMA Network Open study showed.”
(May 2022) “Dennis Cunningham, the system medical director of infection control & prevention at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, told NBC News that the symptoms from the Omicron subvariants
“have been pretty consistent. There’s less incidence of people losing their sense of taste and smell.
In A Lot of Ways,
it’s a Bad Cold,
a lot of respiratory symptoms, stuffy nose, coughing, body aches, and fatigue.”
Steven Goldstein, May 23, 2022 SCC DPH update
For the May 2022 cases MTD is 18,049. in comparison to May 2021, which was PRE-DELTA AND PRE-OMICRON, MTD was 975 which means we are 18.5 times of the May cases when we had a supposedly safe level. Our current daily average is 820 and In March 2022, we had 170 cases per day, we are 4.8 times that of that month.
For the month of May MTD we have tested 317,556 and in May of the same sample MTD we tested 247,963 which means our sample size is 128% of May. But yet we have INCREASED POSITIVITY. The positivity rate is 7.13% but the May MTD Average was .45% meaning we are about 15.92 TIMES higher than May 2021. In March we had 1.55% and we are 4.82 times that today
We are currently reporting only 71 ICU beds available (49 adult and 22 child) which is only 11.6% available beds in the county. Our averages regarding hospitalizations though we are at a 7 day average of 125 positive cases and 16 suspected cased at total of 141. And we are back to the level of hospitalizations of 90 that we were in December 2021, but in July 2021 we were at 32 patients, and in May 2020 we were at 51 patients.
That does mean we are not in very good shape, are we?
Steven Goldstein
May 23 Wastewater Update CDC Monitoring on May 20, 2022, these are cases resulting in exposure to the people in the county, this is not limited to Santa Clara since many people travel in and out of the county. ANOTHER MAJOR UPDATE OF DATA TODAY!!!
From Site 305: The last reading was 78.23. During March 2022 the viral scale was 26.89 with an ave. of 170 case per day. And this month so far, we have an Ave. of 74.85. (+178%).
From Site 352: The last reading was 66.85. During March 2022 the viral scale was 20.48 with an ave. of 170 cases per day. And this month so far, we have an Ave. of 54.18. (+164%)
From Site 353: The last reading was 74.15. During March 2022 the viral scale was 19.67 with an ave. 170 cases per day. And this month so far, we have an Ave. of 64.82 (+229%)
From Site 354: The last reading was 74.67. During March 2022 the viral scale was 19.19 with an ave of 170 cases per day. And this month so far, we have an Ave. of 72.19. (+276%)
The Current Viral Scale for Santa Clara County is 66.50 In comparison to March which was 21.20 which we are 3.13 Times March at this time
Our MTD cases regarding the CDC correlation for May is an average of 876. in March it was 170 We are 5.15 times of March 2022
This is data that is from 3 days ago.
REmember 30% of infected have permenant injuries, 10% are disabled, and recent studies show infect ages you cognitivley by as much as 20 years;
“We all know that COVID-19 can lead to lingering fatigue and brain fog. But one of the most rigorous examinations to date of the long-term cognitive impacts of severe infection has just yielded some pretty unsettling results.
In a study comparing 46 severe COVID-19 patients with 460 matched controls, researchers found the mental impacts of severe COVID-19 six months later can be the equivalent to aging 20 years – going from 50 to 70 years old – or losing 10 IQ points.
The specific mental changes were also distinct to those seen in early dementia or general aging.”
Is this worth risking infection, this is no cold or flu, it is a continuing crisis.