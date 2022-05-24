San Jose Mayor Liccardo Tests Positive for Covid-19

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced at 10:4pm on Monday.

The mayor released the following statement:

“After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free covid tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms."

No further information was provided, but the city of San Jose urges residents to get COVID-19 at-home tests by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).