A man who died after his car careened off a cliff in unincorporated Santa Clara County on Friday was identified as 58-year-old Felton resident Christopher Chambers, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

The crash was reported around 8am Friday on northbound state Highway 17 just north of Hebard Road in the Lexington Hills community, the California Highway Patrol said.

Chambers car fell about 150 feet from the roadway, according to the CHP.