26 Words Created the Internet. What Will It Take to Save It?

I think it’s possible to reform Section 230. But there are a few barriers. First, we haven’t agreed on what the problem is. There are very different conceptions of what is wrong. Half of Washington thinks that there should be more moderation and that the platforms should be more restrictive. The other half thinks that the platforms need to be less restrictive, and in many cases say they shouldn’t do any moderation at all.

Also there’s this: If you’re saying that there should be more moderation and less harmful content, the big problem with that is that we still have the First Amendment.

Meaning?

There’s a lot of stuff that is lawful, but awful, and the government can’t regulate that away with or without Section 230. Section 230, in fact, gives the platforms more flexibility to moderate, because it was driven by this really bad New York State court ruling in 1995, which said that if platforms did any moderation at all, they’d become liable for everything posted on their services.

You’re referring to the origin story of Section 230, which strangely takes us back to the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort, the owner of a brokerage firm called Stratton Oakmont, which specialized in “pump and dump” schemes. Stratton Oakmont would buy certain stocks cheap and talk up their value to unsuspecting investors—the “pump.” They would then “dump” them before the price collapsed.

Yes. The firm that was portrayed, or at least was the inspiration for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was Stratton Oakmont. An anonymous user on Prodigy had posted something on a user forum accusing [Stratton Oakmont] of committing various fraudulent acts. Stratton Oakmont sued Prodigy for $200 million in state court [on] Long Island. And what the judge said was that unlike some of its competitors like CompuServe, which did no moderation at all, Prodigy had engaged in some moderation.

The company did things like filter out pornography and prevent children from seeing indecent content. Because Prodigy had done some of that, but failed to block these messages about Stratton Oakmont, the judge ruled that Prodigy was just as liable for any of the defamatory content as the person who wrote it.

What this basically meant is that the way to shield yourself from liability if you were a platform or an online service was to do no moderation at all. That started to really freak people out, because this was in 1995 when Time and Newsweek were running these really sensationalist cover stories about cyber pornography. They reported that there was pornography widely available on the internet, and it was going to corrupt every child. At this time of panic, there was speculation that because of this case, you would have Prodigy and AOL and CompuServe saying: “We can’t do any moderation at all.”

So, one of the motivations for Section 230 was to overrule this Prodigy case and to say that it’s completely up to the platform how much they moderate. They could moderate everything, or they could moderate nothing, and they still won’t be liable. It was very much a market-based idea. The services will develop a moderation approach that best meets the needs of their consumers.

If they do too much or too little, the consumers will walk away.

It’s interesting that Section 230 was the work of Sen. Wyden, a pro-regulation Democrat, and Rep. Christopher Cox, a very market-driven Republican. Wyden seems to have been persuaded that the best way to contain the possible excesses of speech on the internet was the influence of market forces.

That’s true. They also both represented areas of the country that people don’t normally think of as tech districts, but they both had a heavy tech presence: Oregon and Orange County, California. They saw a lot of commercial potential in the internet, and they wanted to ensure that it wasn’t burdened by a ton of litigation and regulation.

Section 230 has put a lot of power in the hands of a few corporate leaders. Over the past few months, there’s been enormous pressure on Twitter to stop President Trump—now former President Trump—from spreading lies to his millions of followers. And it seems that Twitter’s decision to deprive him of Twitter access did change the national conversation, at least somewhat. Still, I’m uneasy about the notion that the current law gives Jack Dorsey or a senior Twitter official the right to decide where the president of the United States gets heard.

Yes, it’s kind of scary, because even if you agree with what Twitter did in this case, you could envision a situation where you disagree with the next decision it might make.

You have one person in the private sector who’s not elected by anyone who can effectively decide whether someone can speak. So that’s the bad part about it. The good part about it, if you would call it that, is that it is impossible to imagine how the government would be able to block a lot of this harmful speech.

Because the private sector is not bound by the First Amendment, companies actually do have more leeway to act in the public interest.

If you relied only on the government [to decide what goes on the internet] because [of] the broad interpretation of the First Amendment that the courts have had, there’s a lot of really terrible stuff that people would be exposed to. I’ve spoken with fairly high level public officials who tell me, “I just want an internet with no moderation at all. I don’t want the platforms to get involved.”

I think that’s insane. The internet would be unusable if there was no moderation. It would be filled with the worst of humanity. When you sit down with anyone who’s actually moderated content for any of the big social media platforms, I mean, they’re dealing with beheading videos, they’re dealing with child sex abuse material. I think that the problem is that in some cases, not in those extreme cases, there’s speech that one person might say is legitimate and should be up, but others say it should be taken down. A lot of that is around the hate speech area. It’s both hate speech and some of the misinformation where we really have the more heated debates.

Shouldn’t there be a ban on completely wrong information on subjects like, say, vaccination, in which the spread of lies can cost people their lives?

One of the issues becomes who determines whether it’s misinformation. I mean, there is someone who used to be a reporter at a news outlet that you used to work for [The New York Times]. He’s built quite a following of questioning what the government says about Covid. There are some people who would say he should not have a platform on social media because they disagree strongly with how he interprets the data. Others say that he’s a crucial dissenting voice.

In your view, why hasn’t the free market concept behind Section 230 worked out better? Why doesn’t consumer choice act as a brake on the internet?

I think the free-market vision is still valid in many respects. The problem is not as much of a legal one as an economic one. The economic theory of network effects holds that a product or service becomes more valuable when you acquire more and more users. So Twitter or Facebook aren’t terribly valuable to people if they only have 50,000 users, but [if] they have a billion or two billion users, then it’s very valuable. A large part of the value comes from the number of other people on it. That ends up leading to a really massive consolidation around a few platforms. And I don’t think that was necessarily anticipated when Section 230 was passed, but you have that now.

There’s no easy way to deal with it. People keep saying: “Break up Facebook and Instagram.” And I think, sure, you can do that, but that’s not really what’s driving a lot of this. It’s the fact that people have migrated to very few platforms because it makes sense to go where your friends and family are.

And then one guy, be he Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey or whoever, gets to decide who gets heard.

You can understand that this gets complicated in a democracy in which publicly held companies might make decisions that maximize their profits but are not in the public interest. We had similar problems back in the days when newspapers had monopolies. At that point, you had even less of an opportunity to get your viewpoint out because you had to hope that someone would write a story or broadcast a story, decisions that were controlled by a few massive companies.

What about the future? There will be pressure from both sides of the aisle to “fix” Section 230. What do you think will happen?

I would have a better idea if there was some agreement on what problem we want to fix. Both sides are to a certain extent under the illusion if you got rid of Section 230, that would magically fix all of their problems.