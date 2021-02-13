San Jose Mayor Forms Advocacy Organization to Push for Re-Opening Elementary Schools

As the pandemic stretches into a second year, some students across the Bay Area have returned to their physical classrooms. But a greater number of school districts remain closed to in-person instruction, raising concerns about growing inequities for families who lack internet access and other educational resources.

Hoping to get more grade schools to resume on-campus teaching, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo decided to take matters into his own hands.

Earlier this week, he founded a 501(c)4 advocacy organization called Solutions San Jose, which will be dedicated to safely re-opening campuses—starting with elementary schools—and advocating for other policy solutions. The mayor tweeted about the initiative earlier today.

In a Feb. 11 email obtained by San Jose Inside, Liccardo cites a December report from the California Department of Public Health that found a low risk of coronavirus transmission in elementary schools. The study’s authors, who acknowledge that data is not yet comprehensive, cite two studies from the early days of the pandemic in Oise, France, where scientists examined the presence of antibodies in students and teachers who had been attending in-person school without masking or social distancing.

One of those studies, which looked at high schools, found that 43 percent of teachers, 59 percent of other staff and 38 percent of students had antibodies compared to a community prevalence of 9 percent. The elementary school study, which included six campuses, found only 9 percent of students, 7 percent of teachers and 4 percent of other staff had antibodies—which was more in line with community prevalence.

In the email, the mayor also notes that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, has backed recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to re-open more schools.

Dr. Fauci & Biden’s @CDCgov Director agree that schools can safely reopen w/o vaccination, but if vaccinating teachers will eliminate the political obstacles, then let’s do it & mandate that elementary schools open immediately. Please join our effort: https://t.co/iDN9d7RS4Z pic.twitter.com/5COvwxbLYw — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) February 12, 2021

The CDC released those guidelines today in a report titled, “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Mitigation.”

Similar to California’s color-coded blueprint that puts counties in different tiers based on test positivity and case rate, the CDC guidance includes four colored categories that determine whether schools can safely open based on community prevalence of the virus.

Liccardo, who has made closing the digital divide one of his key policy initiatives, said in the Feb. 11 email that “failure to re-open public schools violates the civil rights of our poorest families, creating a ‘separate but unequal’ education system.”

“High-income parents can work from home, send their kids to private schools, hire tutors, create learning pods, buy extra internet bandwidth and help their children succeed in scores of other ways,” Liccardo explained. “Our low-income students—despite the city spending more than $10 million to provide broadband connectivity to tens of thousands of homes—struggle with little other support and fall farther behind, while their parents must either work outside the home in essential jobs, or forego their paychecks.”

His letter includes a link to a petition to safely re-open schools, which garnered more than 2,100 signatures as of late afternoon Friday.

The push to re-open schools has been met with resistance from organized labor.

Though CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last week that schools could safely re-open without staff being vaccinated, many teacher unions want to make inoculation, improved ventilation and routine testing mandatory before resuming in-person learning.

When reached for comment, the mayor said Solutions San Jose aims to build consensus on the issue. “We are starting to help unite San Jose residents around common-sense solutions,”he said, “like re-opening our public schools as safely and rapidly as possible.”

