Appeals Court Upholds Santa Clara County’s Ban on Indoor Religious Gatherings

Santa Clara County officials are applauding a federal court’s ruling that affirmed a local ban on indoor gatherings.
The ruling reversed the court’s earlier decision to provide an exception for churches to the county's prohibition of indoor gatherings of any kind, after determining that the ban does not single out churches or houses of worship.
Friday’s temporary ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit extends the county’s ban on indoor gatherings to include churches once again, which allows the ban to remain until the court makes a final decision.
County officials heralded the decision in a statement issued over the weekend.
“The Ninth Circuit’s decision affirms that the County's health orders are neutral, across-the-board rules focused on preventing the spread of Covid-19,” County Counsel James Williams said. “Many in our community are eager to gather indoors together, including for indoor worship, but it is vitally important that we continue to keep our community safe and do everything we can bring the pandemic under control.”
Williams noted the efforts of the local faith community in the county’s official statement.
“We are grateful for the continued leadership of our faith community in the Covid-19 response,” Williams said. “The vast majority of our faith community have been gathering outdoors or online so that they can worship safely and protect the broader community from serious illness and death. And our faith community continues to partner with the county to support vaccination, testing, and other critical efforts to get all of us through to the other side of this pandemic.”
If I ran a church then I am going to keep holding services whether the government likes it or not.
HOAPres,
Either your a “law and order” advocate regarding “illegal immigration” or your a “law breaker” like in this case. You can’t have it both ways. In any event, you are no “shepherd” to any “flock”
Sure I can. This is American and this idiotic shutdown has been going on for months. This is America and one of the most fundamental rights American have is the right to practice their religion. It’s one thing to have a temporary shutdown for a week or a month but it is another thing when it drags on for months and years.
People Die.
Get over it.
These government control freaks are never going to let up. These jokers will always find a reason from keeping you living like an American.
It might not be a good idea to have a large public gathering but that isn’t a right the government can take away from you.
HOAPres,
Just to clarify, there is no “BAN” on religion here, the services can be done “outdoors”.
As far as being “American”, there are two trains of thought regarding the First Amendment, the Constitution does “protect” the freedom of religion, but it does not say ANYTHING about HOW it is going to be performed. In “Reynolds v. United States (1879)” it ruled that polygamy is still illegal, even if it is religious belief.
IN one very interesting case called Christian Legal Society v. Martinez (2010), the court ruled that a “Registered Student Organization” (RSO) program would have to allow “All comers” including religion and sexual orientation. But one group claiming “religious freedom” wanted to exclude membership based on sexual orientation, and the school disagreed that if it wanted to be a RSO it must permit “all comers”. The Supreme Court said this was correct.
As long as “ALL” churches are treated he same under the laws, it appears that there is no issue forthcoming regarding the U.S. Supreme Court. It will be interesting how it might rule to either reverse the court of appeals, or does it let this decision go into effect. IDK.
But the First Amendment does not permit the “church” to disregard the public safety, for example, you cannot run a church in a building that has safety code violations, right? This is the same thing.
Tough Luck.
If I want to hold a church service then I will whether you like it or not.
HOAPres,
The church is going to face big financial problems in this situation, are you the kind of person to cause this kind of problem.
Remember there is a church in San Jose that owes as much as $1M in fines.