Symphony San Jose Taps Classical Music Veteran Robert Massey as General Director

Symphony San Jose today announced the appointment of Robert Massey as its general director.

The symphony’s San Jose board of directors, assisted by Arts Consulting Group, selected Massey as the successor to symphony founder Andrew Bales pending his long-planned retirement.

Massey is a veteran executive of classical music organizations, including stints as CEO of the Louisville Orchestra, the Jacksonville Symphony, Orchestra Iowa and the Washington Bach Consort. Most recently, he has served as general director of the Opera Festival of Chicago.

In addition to his work with symphony orchestras, Massey has served multiple arts disciplines including opera (Washington National Opera, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre), ballet (Ballet Quad Cities, Ballet Memphis), performing arts centers (Kennedy Center, Paramount Theatre, Germantown Performing Arts Centre), museums (The Phillips Collection), and the U.S. Marine Band.

“I'm delighted to be appointed general director of Symphony San Jose,” said Massey in a statement. “This is an incredibly unique opportunity as the symphony celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. It is an honor to be part of such an esteemed group and I am excited to work in collaboration with the talented staff and artists to bring audiences meaningful musical experiences.”

In his 25-year career in arts administration, Massey has commissioned more than 50 new compositions, choreographies and stage productions; overseen two performing arts venue construction projects; led three multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns; and co-founded the Opera Festival of Chicago, Iris Orchestra and Opus Concert Café.

“We are thrilled to bring Robert into the Symphony San Jose family,” said board chair Richard Conniff, retired CEO of Focus Business Bank. “Highly respected across the country with a rich history of musical expertise, he is the ideal leader to bring us together and strengthen our connection and impact in the community."

Symphony San Jose concludes its 2021-22 season June 4-5 with “Always Time for More Beethoven,” with Conductor Tito Muñoz, music director of the Phoenix Symphony, leading the orchestra in a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No.7. Also, pianist Michelle Cann will perform Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement.

The home of Symphony San Jose, formerly Symphony Silicon Valley, is in the SoFA arts district in the historic California Theatre. Visit its website for more information. Look here for ticket information.