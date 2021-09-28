San Jose’s Adega Restaurant Regains Its Michelin Star

The first San Jose restaurant to win a Michelin star—only to lose it two years later—has captured the honor again.

The small Portuguese restaurant in East San Jose’s Little Portugal neighborhood was a little known establishment when it exploded onto the international culinary scene in 2017 with the Michelin recognition.

The pressure facing a young family eatery was intense and it was off the list in 2019. There were no Michelin awards for 2020 due to the pandemic.

Adega recently reopened with a seven-course tasting menu created by Chef David Costa.

Los Gatos chef David Kinch once again received three Michelin stars for his celebrated Manresa restaurant.