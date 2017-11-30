San Jose Punts on Relocating Columbus Statue Until 2018

San Jose officials announced Wednesday that Christopher Columbus will likely spend one last holiday season at City Hall. After much debate and commentary from the public, the statue celebrating the Italian explorer—who many see as an idol of genocide—has yet to be relocated.
On Sept. 13, a memo for the relocation of the statue was brought to the attention of the City Council. The hope was to remove the statue and position it to a more appropriate location, but three months later the statue has still yet to find a new home. During an Oct. 12 protest, city staff reported, members of the community who oppose the statue “aggressively antagonized” visitors and City Hall staff. Security and police officers were reportedly required to help disperse the protesters.
The Civic Club and the Italo-American Societies of San Jose gifted the Columbus statue to the city in 1958. A potential future home for the marble statue is the Italian Cultural Center and Museum in Little Italy. Other locations under consideration include Mineta San Jose International Airport and History Park at Kelley Park. Relocation is more than just finding another home, though. The nine foot tall, 6,000-pound statue will cost approximately $10,000 to move and it will need a special crate for transportation. Dismantling, moving and reassembling the statue will take two days, staff reports.
Members of the community have been outspoken about the statue, describing it as a representation of genocide, murder and oppression. On March 8, 2001, a member of the public vandalized the statue with a sledgehammer, shattering sections of the legs, arm, hand and torso of the statue.
A week after the Sept. 13, 2017 memo from Councilmember Raul Peralez, a woman vandalized the statue with red and black ink. Since then, a curtain has been installed behind the statue so it cannot be seen from outside the building.
The Rules Committee was supposed to make a recommendation on the matter to go to council, but the decision once again punted to a later date. Staff cited the holidays and the sensitive topic of relocation as reasons for the delay.The issue will be taken back up in January.
DAVE NEESE: Cleaning up our historical act
“We must seize this opportunity to indulge ourselves in smug moral righteousness, in “virtue-signaling,” as it has come to be named. ”
Apparently, “native americans” were not the first “indigenous” people here in North America. Evidence is mounting that they pushed out a previous population of European-centric origin:
The Very First Americans May Have Had European Roots
Some early Americans came not from Asia, it seems, but by way of Europe
Radical theory of first Americans places Stone Age Europeans in Delmarva 20,000 years ago
Controversy erupted after skeletal remains were found in Kennewick, Washington, in 1996. This skeleton, estimated to be 9,000 years old, had a long cranium and narrow face—features typical of people from Europe, the Near East or India—rather than the wide cheekbones and rounder skull of an American Indian.
Ancient DNA reveals that the ancestors of modern-day Native Americans had European roots. The discovery sheds new light on European prehistory and also solves old mysteries concerning the colonisation of America.
Since we’re on the roll looks like, and in order to preserve the intent and function of the separation of church and state doctrine, our esteemed city council members are hereby officially notified to call for a special hearing regarding the removal of the religious reference “San” (Saint) from the name of our city and renaming it to its proper new name:
City of Jose.
This a 30-day notice. Thank you