NIMBY Backlash Over ‘Tiny Homes’ Prompts City to Reduce Number of Potential Sites

NIMBYs have come out in full force to oppose one of San Jose’s most inventive solutions for homelessness. At a series of neighborhood meetings in recent weeks, residents trotted out all manner of excuses to bar “tiny homes” from being installed in their respective council districts. They’ll incentivize poverty and drive down property values, homeowners lamented. They’ll create ghettos, others echoed. They’ll attract perverts and pickpockets, crowed worrywarts who wear cargo pants as a defense mechanism. But at a packed Monday night meeting in Councilman Sergio Jimenez’s district, which covers the city’s southeast corridor, things truly went off the rails. One woman groused about homeless people scaring away elks and owls, while another suggested herding the homeless back into “The Jungle,” the notorious encampment the city dismantled in 2014. That same evening, a man warned that tiny homes would prompt homeless to get on their “Obama-phones” and lure fellow houseless folk to San Jose. The vitriol then devolved into chants of “build a wall,” which Jimenez promptly called out as Trumpian divisiveness. With so many of the concerns veering into paranoia and absurdity, it was somewhat surprising to see the city react by shrinking the number of potential tiny home sites from 99 to only three. Jennifer Loving, head of Silicon Valley’s leading homeless housing nonprofit Destination: Home, came away from Monday’s fracas feeling more than a little dismayed. “It was really tough,” she told Fly. “I’ve been doing this work for 20 years and this is a level of anger that I have not seen before. This is heartbreaking.” The residents’ reaction made her think of how she and other advocates for the homeless could change their message to communicate the importance of building these kinds of shelters. “I believe homelessness is one of the most important civil rights issues in the Silicon Valley,” Loving said. “Obviously, we need to do a better job teaching people what it means to be homeless and how people become homeless.”
Doesn’t anyone down there at SJI ever pay attention?
The “Homeless Census is totally bogus. I said so myself:
Here’s all you need to know from the “Homeless Survey”:
> The 2017 Planning Committee worked towards several important project goals
> To preserve current federal funding for homeless services and to enhance the ability to raise new funds;
In other words, it was “goal-seeking” (get more money) and it was completely “unscientific”. It is a textbook example of “confirmation bias”.
take your head out of your screen and down to st james park and then tell us all about how sj doesn’t have a problem with unsheltered homeless
How is it “San Jose’s problem”? It’s only a problem because San Francisco, Hillsborough, Palo Alto, Berkeley, Tiburon, Newport Beach, Saratoga and and Hollywood don’t do enough for the “unsheltered homeless”.
They need to step up to THEIR problem.
Don’t waste money on temporary fixes: Barbara Poppe, who coordinated federal homelessness policy for most of Barack Obama’s presidency, advised against funding tiny houses, arguing the money would be better spent constructing permanent affordable housing.
We could help more people by spending the money on the 100 existing homeless programs in San Jose. Tiny slums are NOT the answer.
Amazing how many closet conservatives there are right here in river city, all we needed to do to find them is threaten there home values and children with thousands of alcoholic’s, chronic drug users, bum’s, sex offenders, mentally disturbed, illegals and maybe a few people down on their luck that have just been fired from GOOGLE for pointing out what is painfully obvious.
Sticking up tiny houses for the homeless into public parks, although very humorous is not solution, but an invitation. “Don’t feed the bears.” “Build it and they will come, and come and come”. In the meantime you have substandard housing built and operated by people that can’t operate a stickshift much ghetto and all it’s loony problems.
You want more housing go east, go up, there a thousands of square miles of undeveloped land surrounding SJ, use it!
By the way I see that area under SJO approach is still avalible.
We could help more people by spending the money on the 100 existing homeless programs in San Jose. And, the city can’t afford another expensive program because, according to Mayor Liccardo, the city expects to see tens of millions of dollars in budget deficits in the coming few years.” (see SJI article on Liccardo rejecting affordable housing for Teachers)
How about building homes for people that make $25-$40,000 a year and can barely rent?
Mayor Liccardo and city hall rejected affordable housing. They opposed affordable housing for Teachers. It was in San Jose Inside.
> How about building homes for people that make $25-$40,000 a year and can barely rent?
Great idea!
Let’s build them in San Francisco Pacific Heights, Tiburon, Sausalito, Hillsborough, Saratoga, Newport Beach, and Hollywood.
If it’s such a good idea to build affordable housing, why not build it some place people want to live rather than in some third rate toxic waste dump for Silicon Valley capitalists like San Jose.
How is putting up some stack and pack pile of refrigerator boxes and calling it a “transit village” really fostering human dignity?
The poor deserve to live where Rich Robinson, Sam Liccardo, Barbara Boxer, Dianne Feinstein, and Barbra Streisand live.
The poor are people, too!
I hope Sergio Jimenz learned something from this meeting. White people hate people of color and he might talk like them but he will never be fully accepted as an American. I hope at the Council meeting next week he tells it like it is and does not support the the bridge housing for District 3. It is a shame that the Mercury News did not report what happened at the meeting. This does not surprise me because whenever I call the Mercury asking they report conditions in my neighborhood they never return my calls. Sergio should of stopped the meeting and advised them they were not at a Trump rally but at a council community meeting. He should of excused himself and resigned from council. Why would anyone want to represent these ignorant people.