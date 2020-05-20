State Defunds 4Cs, Marking Beginning of the End for Decades-Old Childcare Nonprofit

After nearly five decades, 4Cs will be no more.

The Community Child Care Council of Santa Clara County—a taxpayer-backed daycare nonprofit better known by its abbreviated moniker—has until the end of June to hand off $40-million-a-year in government contracts. All this, thanks to the egregious mismanagement of its director Joe Manarang and BFF board prez Ben Menor.

The California Department of Education (CDE) decided against refunding the agency because of flagrant misspending, for one. But also, because the head honchos at 4Cs couldn’t secure a $2.1 million line of credit—Manarang because of a bankruptcy and Menor because of his storied history of alleged embezzlement.

Below is a copy of an email a CDE official sent to local orgs, giving them a heads up.

The California Department of Education (CDE) has made the final decision not to offer FY 2020-21 funding to Community Child Care Council of Santa Clara County Inc. (4Cs) for the following contracts: California Alternative Program (CAPP), CalWORKs Stage 2 Alternative Payment Program (C2AP), CalWORKs Stage 3 Alternative Payment Program (C3AP), General Child Care and Development Programs (CCTR), Family Child Care Home Education Networks (CFCC), Child Care Initiative Project (CCIP), Health and Safety Training Activities (CHST), and Resource and Referral Program (CRRP) . The Early Learning and Care Division (ELCD) will be working with other Santa Clara County contracting agencies to ensure continuity of (1) services for the children and families and (2) CDE’s collaborations with service providers in Santa Clara County. As a community partner, your support is important as we facilitate this transition. We look forward to your support.

The winding-down of the organization will impact 1,600 families with a combined 2,600 kids who depend on the agency for subsidized childcare. It will also end payments to 1,100 daycare providers who will end up having to shift their contracts to some other contractor—which one, exactly, remains unclear.

Some local officials who spoke to Fly say it’s possible that the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) will take over some of the work. However, an email from SCCOE Director of Childcare Planning and Support Michael Garcia indicates that even that agency’s still trying to figure out how to deal with the news.

Subject: FW: 4C’s Santa Clara County Dear Jolene & FIRST 5 team: At the request of the California Department of Education/Early Learning and Care Division, I was asked to forward this message to our local early learning partners. Please see below, will keep in touch with CDE/ELCD on this in the days and weeks ahead. Among other things, I am currently seeking clarification on the signatory requirements of the QCC local consortia application grant. Regards, Michael

Meanwhile, the fact that Menor and Manarang haven’t even informed their own rank-and-file is being held up as another example of the pair’s abject incompetence.

“They’re just acting like it’s business as usual,” a veteran staffer, who requested anonymity, told Fly. “They haven’t announced that some 80 or 85 of us will be out of a job by the end of June, the end of the fiscal year.”

As ever, it’s a mess—enough so that the DA’s taken an interest.

And for the incredible feat of leading a 50-year-old institution to slaughter, inside sources say Menor and his governing board of allegiant cohorts rewarded Manarang—the guy who didn’t even show up to work for several months—with a $20,000 raise.

Related

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.