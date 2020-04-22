Google Reportedly Halts Negotiations for 2 Million Square Feet of Bay Area Real Estate

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has reportedly halted talks to buy or lease millions of square feet of real estate in the Bay Area, according to The Information.

The 2 million square feet that the tech-giant was trying to amass includes the more than 1.5 million square foot Brookfield Properties’ Pier 70 project. Last December, the San Francisco Business Times reported that the Mountain View-based corporation was in talks to lease the project.

“We don’t comment on rumors,” Brookfield told the Business Times last year. “We’ve seen tremendous interest among a range of companies who view the location as an attractive site for their business and employees.”

The lease would have been the largest in San Francisco history.

Forty miles south in Mountain View, Google has also reportedly ended a verbal agreement to buy a slew of office buildings owned by NortonLifeLock—a software company previously known as Symantec.

In January, commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield began marketing the 10 buildings that compromise 707,000 square feet.

Google, which is slowing hiring through the rest of 2020, has faced other development delays in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, San Jose officials announced that city council consideration of Google’s massive project on the western edge of downtown would be delayed from late 2020 to early 2021.

“The city is currently focusing on emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to provide essential services to businesses and residents,” the city’s Diridon Station project website read. “While we have had to slow down, work on Diridon projects is moving forward via telecommuting.”

Google has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Related

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.