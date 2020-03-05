Thursday, March 5, 2020
Sergio Jimenez Wins Re-Election in San Jose’s District 2

Councilman Sergio Jimenez fended off a conservative challenger in San Jose’s District 2, according to election returns with 100 precincts reporting.

Results posted on the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website show that Jimenez won a second term to the South San Jose seat with 56 percent of the vote.


That means no runoff—no more head-to-head match-ups with Jonathan Fleming, a tax-averse Republican who culled support from the business community to overthrow a seat that has been a reliable vote for labor for the past decade-and-a-half.

