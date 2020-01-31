Bay Area Congress Members’ Super Bowl Bet with Missouri Rep: BBQ, Nuts and See’s Candy

Two local politicos hope to bring home more than the Lombardi Trophy this weekend.

Come Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. But U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) and Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) have decided to make the game a bit more interesting.

The pair have made a friendly wager with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a fellow Democrat who represents the Kansas City area. If the Niners win, Cleaver will send Khanna and Pelosi some world-famous Kansas City barbecue and Russel Stover chocolates.

“Looking forward to watching our 49ers sail to victory this Sunday against the Chiefs,” Khanna said. “Proud to represent such a strong, smart team from the heart of Silicon Valley. I hope Rep. Cleaver is ready to send over some sweet chocolates.”

“The Chiefs are an outstanding team, but nothing matches the spirit, talent and heart that our incredible San Francisco 49ers bring to the field every game,” Pelosi added. “The only thing that I’ll savor more than Kansas City’s famous BBQ is watching the 49ers become Super Bowl Champions!”

But if Kansas City wins, Khanna and Pelosi will have to send the Missouri rep Ghiradelli chocolates, See’s Candies, walnuts and pistachios.

“The 49ers have proven to be an exceptional team this season, but they haven’t faced Patrick Mahomes, the Legion of Zoom or the gritty Kansas City defense,” Cleaver said. “After fifty years of waiting, this Sunday we will see the Chiefs bring a Lombardi trophy back home to Chiefs Kingdom. As Kansas Citians celebrate in the streets, I look forward to enjoying some of Silicon Valley’s finest chocolates, courtesy of Congressman Khanna.”

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 3:30pm Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium.

