Omnibus Spending Bill Includes $3.5M for Homeless Shelters in San Jose

The $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill signed into law Dec. 22 by President Joe Biden included a bonus for the City of San Jose’s efforts to combat homelessness.

Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Saturday that San Jose will receive $2.5 million for the SureStay Hotel in San José to provide transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and another $750,000 for Marbury Bridge Housing that provides interim housing for hundreds of homeless individuals as they stabilize their lives, transition into permanent housing, and become self-sufficient.

“These funds will help support rapid deployment of San José’s emergency housing and accelerate our progress in reducing unsheltered homelessness,” said Liccardo. “I hope we can see more federal investment in these kinds of nimble, innovative, cost-effective solutions in the years ahead. I’m grateful to Representatives Anna Eshoo, Ro Khanna and Zoe Lofgren for their continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of our most vulnerable residents.”

“The funds for the SureStay Emergency Interim Housing Site will help foster a community to support some of the most vulnerable families in San Jose and to help them overcome the hurdles in securing housing,” Khanna said in a statement. “I’m proud to have worked with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to include this project in the FY23 funding bill. Thanks to Mayor Sam Liccardo for his leadership on behalf of San Jose’s working families.”

“I’m proud to have secured this funding for the SureStay Emergency Interim Housing Site in San Jose for community members who need it the most,” said Eshoo. “This important project is the result of cooperation between federal, state, and local governments to address the needs of vulnerable communities. I thank Mayor Liccardo for his leadership on this project, and Rep. Khanna for joining me to secure this funding in Congress.”

“There is an affordable housing crisis in our community. It requires action from all levels of government. I’m proud this federal funding will help support individuals and families experiencing homelessness in San Jose,” said Lofgren. “I look forward to continuing to work with the City of San Jose, as well as other state and local agencies and private sector partners, to provide housing and services to those in need.”