Riders Drag VTA Online Over Merged Routes, Service Cuts

It looks like the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is getting people off public transit and back into their cars with recent changes to bus and light rail routes.

The new service plan—which the transit agency has branded as a way to shorten wait times and streamline connections—rolled out Dec. 28. But many riders are less than enthused about routes being been merged or cut entirely.

So, they began popping off on Twitter.

“@VTA the new light rail schedule is ridiculous,” Tyler Saunders tweeted. “I used to take 1 train from San Jose to [Mountain View] now it’s 2 different trains in the morning and a train [plus] bus in the evening. The rails didn’t move (I checked), so what gives?”

Saunders’ commute has been upped from 45 minutes to an hour and 10 minutes, according to his subsequent posts. “It’s now faster for me to ride my bike the 12 miles to the office than to take the train,” he quipped in another update.

My commute also went from 45 min to 1hr10ish. Its now faster for me to ride my bike the 12 miles to the office than to take the train. — Tyler Saunders (@tylermsaunders) January 3, 2020

Monica Mallon, a vocal transit advocate, says she’s equally as frustrated by the changes, especially after voting for Measure B—a 30-year, half-cent countywide sales tax for transportation-related projects—in 2016.

“Now I have fewer transit options than I did before,” she remarked in an interview with Fly. “My commute now requires a transfer, and parts of the county that I need to go to are completely cut off from transit.”

@VTA the new light rail schedule is ridiculous. I used to take 1 train from San Jose to MTV now it's 2 different trains in the morning and a train + bus in the evening. The rails didn't move, (I checked) so what gives? Who is this better for? — Tyler Saunders (@tylermsaunders) January 3, 2020

A spokeswoman for VTA didn’t return Fly’s request for comment by press time, but it seems the agency’s customer service account has been busy trying to help riders find new lines. The mysterious tweeter behind the account also took the time to address one particularly troubling inquiring about a potentially unscheduled detour.

“@vtaservice is it normal for the bus driver to park the bus, get off and buy McDonald’s during the middle of the route?” Ryan Globus tweeted.

@vtaservice is it normal for the bus driver to park the bus, get off, and buy McDonalds during the middle of the route? — Ryan Globus 🥑 🚊 🚲 (@ryanglobus) January 3, 2020

