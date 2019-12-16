San Jose Considers $225,000 Payout for Woman Allegedly Raped by SJPD Officer

The city of San Jose is expected to pay $225,000 to a woman who alleges she was raped by ex-San Jose Police Department Officer Geoffrey Graves more than six years ago.

On Sept. 22, 2013, Graves responded to a domestic violence call at the woman’s apartment, according to city records. She then asked to be taken to a nearby hotel where she claims the cop “forcibly raped her.”

A few weeks later during an unrelated traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol, the woman reported the rape, saying she hadn’t previously told anyone because she was in the country illegally and scared of how her husband would react.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney tried Graves in criminal court twice—once in 2016 and again in 2018—but both trials ended in a hung 9-3 jury. Graves, who was fired by the SJPD in 2015, faced up to eight years in prison. The ex-cop could have received a life sentence if the jury found him guilty of entering the woman's hotel room with the intent to commit sexual assault.

“Is there really any such thing as consensual sex when an officer is on duty and carrying a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest?” LaDoris Cordell, San Jose’s former independent police auditor, told The Mercury News in 2016. “This case raises that question, particularly when he acted under the color of authority with an undocumented woman.”

The settlement is slated to be approved as part of the consent agenda at this week’s San Jose City Council meeting.

The San Jose City Council meets at 1:30 pm Tuesday inside the council chambers at City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose. Click here to read the entire agenda.

