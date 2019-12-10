SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo Endorses Michael Bloomberg for President

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo offered up his support today to Democratic presidential candidate and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Liccardo, an early supporter of US Sen. Kamala Harris’ now-ended presidential run, will also serve as the California co-chair of Bloomberg’s campaign, according to a news release. In that role, Liccardo says he will advise Bloomberg on both strategy and policy.

“Mayors don’t have the luxury of hyper-partisan tongue-wagging,” Liccardo noted in the Monday announcement. “They have to solve problems and get things done.”

The announcement prompted mixed reactions on Twitter with folks from both sides of the political aisle panning Liccardo for pivoting from Harris to an East Coast billionaire.

Liccardo says he decided to back Bloomberg because of his ability “to reduce poverty, expand jobs, cut gun violence, improve public health and build affordable housing” during his tenure as New York City’s top elected.

“As president, Mike Bloomberg will bring his courageous, innovative, and pragmatic leadership to our nation’s great challenges, to do what’s right and make tough decisions regardless of what he might hear from the powerful, the pundits, or the polls,” he added.

The pair of politicos are far from strangers.

Last year, the billionaire presidential candidate’s charitable arm—Bloomberg Philanthropies—accepted San Jose into a two-year program that helps address climate change at a local level. According to The Mercury News, the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge spent $70 million to help 20 cities meet their sustainability goals.

Liccardo’s leadership in climate advocacy, which includes a recent initiative to ban natural gas in new construction in San Jose, makes the mayor a key endorsement for Bloomberg’s sustainability-focused campaign.

“Mayor Liccardo has been a leader on a number of critical issues, especially climate, which Mike has made one of his top priorities for this campaign,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey told reporters in a written statement. “We’re playing to win and California will be an important part of our success. We’re thrilled to have Mayor Liccardo as part of the team.”

According to POLITICO, Bloomberg will touch down in California later this week for his first campaign visit to the Golden State.

The California primary election takes place on March 3, 2020. For more information about local races, campaign fundraising, how to register to vote and more, visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website at sccvote.org.

