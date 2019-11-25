Local Charities Seek Donations, Volunteers for Thanksgiving

While families across Silicon Valley stock their fridges for Thanksgiving, local non-profits are calling on residents to donate their time—and some turkeys—for those struggling to put food on the table in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

If you’re looking to pay things forward this Thanksgiving week, here are some local charities that could use some extra help.

Sacred Heart Community Service

Jill Mitsch, Sacred Heart Community Service’s funds development manager, says the organization’s clients spend up to 80 percent of their income on housing alone.

“There is little left for food, clothing, transportation, let alone a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “Year after year, our amazing community comes through to ensure all families can continue their own holiday traditions.”

This year Sacred Heart plans on handing out a record 7,900 food boxes—4,400 for Thanksgiving and another 3,5000 for the December holidays. Each box has about $100 worth of groceries that include canned goods, fresh produce and cooking oil. Recipients also will receive a chicken, ham or turkey.

But as of the start of this week, Sacred Heart is still short 6,100 birds between the two holiday donation drives. Those looking to donate can drop turkeys off Monday through Wednesday from 8am to 5pm at 1381 S. First St. in San Jose or can visit sacredheartcs.org/holidays to make a financial donation online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley—one of the largest food banks in the nation—hopes to give away 24,000 turkeys this holiday season. Birds can be donated at three different locations in San Jose and San Carlos:

Curtner Center: 750 Curtner Ave., San Jose from 8 am to 6pm

Cypress Center: 4001 N. First St., San Jose from 8am to 6pm

Bing Center: 1051 Bing St., San Carlos from 8am to 5pm

Volunteers can sign up online to sort or deliver food Monday through Wednesday.

Downtown Streets Team and LifeMoves

The pair of non-profits will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal at All Saints Episcopal Church in Palo Alto on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2pm, and a leftovers and bagged lunch affair at the same location on Friday from 11:30am to 1pm.

As of Sunday evening, organizers are still looking for turkeys, juice boxes, fruit, dinner rolls and roast beef, among other items. Donors can sign up for what they’re bringing online and drop the items off between 9 and 10am on Wednesday at the church at 555 Waverley St., Palo Alto.

Volunteers looking to lend a hand Wednesday, Thursday and Friday can email [email protected] to sign up.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.