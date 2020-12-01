South Bay Businesses Fined $115,000 for Covid Violations Over Holiday Weekend

Santa Clara County officials say they issued more than $115,000 in fines over the weekend to businesses failing to comply with local Covid-19 health guidelines.

The county’s Business Compliance Unit, a division of its Environmental Services Department, visited 427 business sites and issued 181 violation notices during the Black Friday weekend, amounting to at least $115,000 in fines.

That total may increase until the cited businesses rectify the violations.

“As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise to new record levels, we need everyone in the community to do their part to protect the health of the community,” said Michael Balliet, director of the county’s Business Compliance Unit.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, officials warned that they would be stricter about issuing citations over the four-day weekend, typically a busy period of holiday shopping.

The county normally allows businesses up to 72 hours to fix compliance issues and avoid a fine. But this past weekend, officials waived that grace period to remind the public about the seriousness of public health mandates.

The most frequent violations cited over the weekend were failure to submit a social distancing protocol to county health officials and failures to post signage indicating social distancing protocol and maximum capacity.

Fines issued ranged from $250 to $3,750, according to the county.

Residents can report issues of compliance with local health guidance at scccovidconcerns.org.