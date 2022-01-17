Food Banks Issue Plea for Volunteers as Requests for Food Deliveries Increase

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and four other Bay Area food banks have a critical shortage with volunteers and are reaching out to the public for assistance.

The food banks -- Alameda County Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano, Redwood Empire Food Bank, San Francisco Marin Food Bank and Second Harvest -- serve 12 Northern California counties.

Collectively, Bay Area food banks feed approximately one million people each month.

Second Harvest, Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco Marin Food bank are reporting an increase in requests for home delivery of free groceries, as more people are forced to isolate due to exposure or illness related to the omicron variant.

Volunteer rates at food banks tend to be traditionally slow between January and March after the holiday season, but this year's drop was more significant as employers, schools and community reinsate stay-at-home policies, according to Diane Baker Hayward of Second Harvest, which serves Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.

Volunteer at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.