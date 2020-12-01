SJ Mayor Apologizes for Flouting Covid Rules on Thanksgiving

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo finds himself under criticism yet again after skirting health protocols in celebrating Thanksgiving Day at his parents’ home in Saratoga.

A statement through spokeswoman Rachel Davis revealed that Liccardo was one of eight family members from five households who gathered together for the holiday feast in violation of public health guidelines.

“I understand that the state regulations, issued on Nov. 13 , limit the number of households at a private gathering to three,” Liccardo said. “I apologize for my decision to gather contrary to state rules, by attending this Thanksgiving meal with my family. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better.”

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020

In the midst of record-breaking coronavirus infection rates, Liccardo’s decision to bypass health recommendations is a particularly bad look after he implored his 33,000-plus Twitter followers last week to “focus on keeping each other safe.”

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

The Liccardo family took precautions during the holiday meal, he said, as they “sat around three distanced tables in our own family groups on the back patio.” Dinner guests also wore masks while not eating, the mayor added.

“I have a very large family—I am one of five children—and several of our family members who would have often joined us for Thanksgiving in the past—including sisters, nephews, nieces, and cousins—stayed home out of caution,” Liccardo said.

This isn’t the first time Liccardo has skirted rules his constituents were advised to follow.

When the city enacted a curfew on May 31 in the aftermath of the protests fueled by anger and heartbreak over the George Floyd killing, Liccardo broke the citywide order three times in a span of four days—all to squeeze in some evening bike rides.

San Jose Dem Mayor @sliccardo apology for breaking his own lockdown rules NOT ACCEPTED he did this AFTER Gavin Newsom ripped up the rules and flushed them down the French Laundry toilet his actions show he KNOWS the rules are pseudo-scientific BS. he, or the rules, should go! https://t.co/dq6fi7JPvD — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) December 1, 2020

While some commended Liccardo for ’fessing up, the mayor’s latest misstep has invited a firestorm of criticism and drawn comparisons to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s infamous French Laundry soiree and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s scofflaw salon visit.

California has the most intense lockdowns and no politician in the state from @GavinNewsom to @SheilaKuehl to this asshat are following their own bullshit..... just open up the whole state you hypocritical fascists. https://t.co/TrrK30CmxO — ShadowandSelf (@ShadowandSelf) December 1, 2020

It’s also supplied anti-maskers with plenty of ammo—as evidenced by the reams of scolding replies to the mayor’s Twitter apology.

A host of people on social media are citing Liccardo’s disregard for the rules as an example of a public official expecting “rules for three, but not for me.”

how about next time not making some arbitrary rule you yourself know is bullshit. Then you wont have to apologize for breaking your own arbitrary bullshit rule. Tyrant https://t.co/1E8yjNAlzI — LeMay_Actual (@QueEsta3) December 1, 2020

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.