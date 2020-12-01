Tuesday, December 1, 2020
SJ Mayor Apologizes for Flouting Covid Rules on Thanksgiving

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo finds himself under criticism yet again after skirting health protocols in celebrating Thanksgiving Day at his parents’ home in Saratoga.

A statement through spokeswoman Rachel Davis revealed that Liccardo was one of eight family members from five households who gathered together for the holiday feast in violation of public health guidelines.

“I understand that the state regulations, issued on Nov. 13 , limit the number of households at a private gathering to three,” Liccardo said. “I apologize for my decision to gather contrary to state rules, by attending this Thanksgiving meal with my family. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better.”

In the midst of record-breaking coronavirus infection rates, Liccardo’s decision to bypass health recommendations is a particularly bad look after he implored his 33,000-plus Twitter followers last week to “focus on keeping each other safe.”

The Liccardo family took precautions during the holiday meal, he said, as they “sat around three distanced tables in our own family groups on the back patio.” Dinner guests also wore masks while not eating, the mayor added.

“I have a very large family—I am one of five children—and several of our family members who would have often joined us for Thanksgiving in the past—including sisters, nephews, nieces, and cousins—stayed home out of caution,” Liccardo said.

This isn’t the first time Liccardo has skirted rules his constituents were advised to follow.

When the city enacted a curfew on May 31 in the aftermath of the protests fueled by anger and heartbreak over the George Floyd killing, Liccardo broke the citywide order three times in a span of four days—all to squeeze in some evening bike rides.

While some commended Liccardo for ’fessing up, the mayor’s latest misstep has invited a firestorm of criticism and drawn comparisons to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s infamous French Laundry soiree and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s scofflaw salon visit.

It’s also supplied anti-maskers with plenty of ammo—as evidenced by the reams of scolding replies to the mayor’s Twitter apology.

A host of people on social media are citing Liccardo’s disregard for the rules as an example of a public official expecting “rules for three, but not for me.”

  1. Typical Sam. Rules don’t apply to him. Just like the curfew earlier this year during protests. Time for a new mayor. His 8 years can’t end soon enough!

  2. > Time for a new mayor. His 8 years can’t end soon enough!

    Sam’s reality is different than you imagine it to be.

    Sam’s 8 years as mayor will end just in time for him to begin his 8 years as governor.

  3. Didn’t Liccardo just plagiarize Newsom’s apology from last week? He should be “strong mayor” of Saratoga. At least Sheila Kuehl was dining in her own district before her ban went into effect.

