Financial Advisor Vinh Do Jumps Into Crowded D10 San Jose Race

The race to replace soon-to-term-out Councilman Johnny Khamis for his District 10 seat on the San Jose City Council just got a bit more crowded.

Financial advisor Vinh Do has announced he’s making a bid to be the next representative for the Almaden Valley area. Do faces a tight race against ex-Brigade CEO Matt Mahan, former Bay Area Women’s March President Jenny Higgins Bradanini and local businesswoman Helen Wang.

Do told San Jose Inside that he decided to run for the council seat because he wants to make a difference in D10, where he plans on raising his own family. Do grew up in District 2, but moved to D10 more than a decade ago and has lived there on and off ever since. His employer, MW Wealth Advisors, is also headquartered in the Almaden Valley district, so he feels he already serves many of the residents in the district.

“[My clients] trust me to provide them with solutions that have their best interest in mind,” Do said of his job. “Having clients trust me with their life savings is a privilege that I do not take lightly and I will do the same for the constituents of District 10.”

Since Do is a newcomer to politics, he said his voice will be “unfiltered” and that he will “rely on [his] abilities to build relationships quickly with the constituents so that [he] can truly represent their voice in city hall.”

Do described a desire to focus on solutions that can have an “immediate impact” on some of the issues that plague San Jose and District 10. “I understand that processes in government will take time,” he said. “However, there are processes that are in our control, such as getting community involvement to address issues like homelessness—working with religious organizations to open up their land for temporary shelters to provide necessities like electricity, hot water or a place to use the restroom.”

Do added that he believes working with community and religious organizations is a way to address some of San Jose’s ongoing problems without using an exorbitant amount of city resources. The council hopeful said he will also draw on his experience of growing up in some of the more “impoverished areas of San Jose.”

“District 10 is dealing with many of the issues that I have experience[d] growing up in [District 2],” he said. “I believe this gives me a different perspective on how to come up with solutions that can be implemented immediately.”

The statewide primary election takes place on March 3, 2020. For more information visit the California Secretary of State’s website.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.