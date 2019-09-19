SJSU Student Charged for Carrying Semi-Automatic Gun

San Jose State University police on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student on charges of possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammo and a knife.

The teen, whose identity is being withheld because he’s a minor, was arrested without incident, according to a press release sent by SJSU spokeswoman Robin McElhatton.

SJSU police carried out the arrest at the behest of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, which was investigating the teen for allegedly making a threat on social media.

“Based on the nature of the threats, officers attempted to locate the subject,” according to a statement released by Sunnyvale police today. “Sunnyvale officers responded to San Jose State University and requested assistance with locating the student who was reported to be on campus. The subject was located by [SJSU] police and found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and [a] knife.”

The student was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and suspended from San Jose State. Sunnyvale PD urges anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 408.730.7297 or SJSU police at 408.924.2222.

