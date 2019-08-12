San Jose Considers Law to Prevents Sec. 8 Discrimination

“Accepting a voucher most often requires property inspections and government reviews that can take anywhere from two to four weeks to complete, time that an owner may not be receiving rent on the unit,” Babbar wrote. “Then upon clearing all the hurdles with the Housing Authority, it can take up two months to receive the first rent check. It’s that kind of bureaucracy that discourages owners from opting into the program.”

Ferrand and Shannon wrote in their memo that many landlords expressed the need for education and that first-time offenders shouldn’t be harshly penalized. Renters, on the other hand, were worried that landlords would continue to discriminate, “resulting in wasted energy and expectations for voucher holders seeking housing.”

Council members Johnny Khamis, Pam Foley, Dev Davis and Lan Diep took some of those recommendations and incorporated them into a memo released Friday afternoon. In it, they requested that enforcement for the law would take effect one year after its adoption, giving landlords enough time to fully understand the ordinance. It would also modify the rules to protect property owners by giving them a 30-day “right to cure period” before the prospective renter could take any civil legal action.

Lastly, Khamis, Foley, Davis and Diep asked that the city tweak the law to make it clear that while it does create equal opportunity for voucher-holders, that doesn’t mean a landlord is under the obligation to rent to them.

“It is in the public interest, as well, for us to ensure that rental housing providers accept applications from all applicants, that they are treating all applicants fairly, and they are not disseminating advertising that is discriminatory against Section 8 recipients,” the councilors wrote. “The city also has an interest in ensuring that we are not overburdening rental providers with onerous mandates in which they are not educated [and that] we do not discourage their participation in the rental market.”

Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Council members Magdalena Carrasco and Sylvia Arenas put out a memo asking housing officials to give the council updates on the progress of the new law. In particular, they were curious about an increase in the number of landlords entering into contracts with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, as well as the city’s enforcement results.