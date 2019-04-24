Mayor Sam Liccardo Rejects Pay Raise Proposed by Commission

Last year, San Jose voters passed a ballot measure that would move salary-setting power from the City Council to an appointed commission. The goal was to end the longstanding practice of councilors setting their own pay increases.
On Monday, the inaugural three-member Salary Setting Commission made a stunning recommendation. Commissioners Eileen Consiglio, David Burckhard and Douglas Ludlow suggested upping Mayor Sam Liccardo’s yearly pay by $58,000 to $190,000 and that of each council colleague by $27,500 to $125,000.
According to a survey by the commission, that would bring the council more in line with other major cities. San Francisco Mayor London Breed makes $326,000 and Libby Schaaf in smaller Oakland pulls down $203,000 in annual compensation.
Consiglio, Burckhard and Ludlow said boosting pay would help attract strong candidates.
“The commission felt strongly that the salary should empower good candidates who can devote their full time to the position,” they wrote in a joint letter to David Sykes.
A host of residents begged to differ. Even Liccardo said that’s not a good look if the city’s going to ask other employees to tighten up in the face of looming budget shortfalls.
Liccardo said he’s pretty sure this isn’t what voters had in mind when they passed Measure U last fall. “Our city colleagues don’t earn salary increases of that nature, and we have ominous signs of budgetary challenges ahead,” he wrote in a memo to the council Tuesday. “That’s why I’m calling for a reduction of the mayoral salary increase to something more modest.”
Instead of a 22 percent bump up, Liccardo pitched a 3 percent annual raise—max. He didn’t weigh in on the proposed raise for the rest of his colleagues.
Will Carrasco reject it? Well, she stills has that 25k debt owed to John Shallman.
Crime on the rise, homeless people crapping in the streets that are falling apart. Cops that stand around and watch as foreigners beat up citizens, No Eiffel Tower to obstruct air craft. What do they think this place is PG&E?
Well, for once I approved LICCARDO’s option. SHAME ON those A$$ES COMMISSIONARES! We approved the measure to prevent abuses. It is unethical for a public official to have the power to increase his/her own salary. Public office is not meant to make public officials RICH. That is the mentality of Latin American politicians. The first thing this New Mexican president AMLO did was to reduce all public officials’ salaries including the judiciary and his own. He also took the tax breaks for the rich away. Carlos Slim almost had a heart attack over this. He and his richy friends for once are paying taxes! Let us not become Latin American. Reduced public officials Salaries now. We should recall the SANTA CLARA COUNTY supervisors that voted to increase Rosen’s salary. We will recall Rosen, so hopefully, he will get zero pension. RECALL ROSEN!
Not taking this is what looks good to the average joe, but this isn’t the reality. When you take a job you should be compensated at a market value. If the mayors position or the councils stay low then it pushes out some who would be qualified to serve.
Also, we voted this in place. Who is he to say the voters were wrong? If a politician is willing to do it for a reason of possible good will they have entered the grey area of decision making. I truly don’t believe a politician should go against a law recently passed by the people, for whatever reason.
If he wants to donate the money to the city, a nonprofit or what not that is his choice. He shouldn’t effect the rate of pay for the next person in line for the seat.
There is a lot wrong with this decision and the only thing good is that it looks good to the electorate.