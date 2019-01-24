Santa Clara County DA: ‘No Matter How Long It Takes, We Will Bend the Arc Toward Justice

WE BEND THE ARC OF JUSTICE

In The Beginning

On my first day of work as a Deputy DA, I had what cops call “tunnel vision.” I woke up very early on Monday February 6, 1995, picked at my breakfast, kissed my wife Amber, and drove to 70 West Hedding Street. I wore my best suit—bright green and double breasted, with a red tie and cordovan penny loafers—think Miami Vice meets The Joker.

I arrived early, parked over there in the same C Lot and walked toward the West Wing of this building. It was so long ago that there were workers outside smoking, not marijuana, but cigarettes. They may have been chatting about the O.J. Simpson trial, which had just begun. I would not be trying any murder cases against Johnny Cochran. I was on the Misdemeanor Team.

And so, I raised my right hand, and took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, the same oath I took a few moments ago. My goals back then were simple—do justice, win trials, don’t screw up. Not necessarily in that order.

As a young prosecutor, I thought I knew more than I did. I made mistakes and did stupid things. Once I struck counsel’s table with my thick hardcover penal code during my opening statement in a misdemeanor vandalism case to illustrate how the defendant pounded on the victim’s door. The problem was that the sound was so loud and jarring that the bailiff fell out of his chair, several jurors complained of ringing in their ears, and the judge took away my Penal Code. I lost the case.