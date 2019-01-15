12 Contenders Vie for Pam Foley’s Vacated San Jose Unified Seat

After running for Congress, San Jose mayor, Santa Clara County supervisor and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, Willow Glen denizen Pierluigi Oliverio is vying for an appointment as San Jose Unified School District trustee.

The ex-councilman is one of a record-breaking dozen candidates jockeying to succeed Pam Foley, who vacated her Area 3 seat when she was elected to replace Don Rocha in San Jose’s District 9. In his application for the appointment on the five-member board—which has become a stepping stone to higher office—Oliverio mentions being raised by two educators and earning a teaching credential through San Jose State University.

A few other familiar names appear on the list of applicants. Ruben Navarro, who unsuccessfully ran for Oliverio’s District 6 council seat in 2016, is up against Carol Myers, who served on the same SJUSD Area 3 seat for 14 years through 2004.

Charter school advocate Autumn Zangrilli is on the list along with Google operations manager Amar Vedi, CPA Darlene Marshall and former San Jose Teachers’ Association President Janice Allen.

There’s also Carla Collins, who works for the county’s Office of Women’s Policy and Willo Glen Neighborhood Association board member Jeremy Taylor, Booksin Elementary School Community Association board president Jennifer Maddox. And finally, there’s special education advocate Kristen Brown and Leslie Rodriguez, a partner of government relations firm California Strategies.

Whoever gets picked to serve alongside SJUSD trustees Teresa Castellaños, Jose Magaña, Brian Wheatley and Kimberly Meeks will have a challenging year ahead overseeing the largest K-12 public school district in the South Bay. The district is being sued by a charter school whose petition was denied by the past board, it will soon have to renegotiate a labor contract with its teachers’ union and it’s been grappling with criticism over the way it handles special education programs.

