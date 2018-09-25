Op-Ed: Sunnyvale’s Elected Leaders Expose City to Risk of Costly Civil Rights Lawsuit

Sunnyvale’s elected officials have put the city at risk of a civil rights lawsuit over its voting system. At any moment, Sunnyvale could be thrust into a hurricane of events that could end with the city paying thousands, even millions of dollars, in attorney’s fees and related costs—all because the City Council is dragging its feet in moving from an at-large to a district-based voting system.
Sunnyvale is at risk under the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) because it has a voting system that requires candidates to run for specific seats on a citywide basis. This is called an at-large, meaning citywide, numbered-seat system. It’s problematic because of its troubling history and its potential conflict with the CVRA.
Sunnyvale’s voting system has been used in Southern former slave states to prevent minorities from acquiring any influence in local government. Sunnyvale is the only California city left with this system. Santa Clara was a holdout until June, but changed because it was sued and lost.
The CVRA makes it easy for a minority to sue a government that uses at-large voting. It prohibits the use of an at-large voting system if it results in racially polarized voting. To prove racially polarized voting, a protected class person only has to show the voting system impairs the ability of a certain class to elect candidates or its ability to influence the outcome of an election.
According to the law, members of the protected class do not have to prove intent to discriminate. The CVRA also requires the government to pay all the plaintiff’s legal and court fees if they win—that includes cases in which the government settles before a verdict is reached.
Let’s be clear: Sunnyvale is now the target.
It’s the last California city with this kind of problematic voting system. Civil rights lawyers have Sunnyvale in their sights; no city has won a CVRA lawsuit.
Election laws allow a Sunnyvale resident who’s a member of a protected class to send a notice to the city asserting that its voting system violates the CVRA. The protected class member then must wait only 45 days before filing a lawsuit. To avoid the lawsuit, the city must within the 45 days pass a resolution stating its intent to move to district-based elections, the specific steps it will take to make this transition and an estimated time frame for doing so.
If the city fails to pass the resolution, the person can sue. If the city passes the resolution, the city then has only 90 days to move to district based elections. If the city misses either deadline, the protected class member can sue and Sunnyvale could face attorney fees and costs well into the six or even seven figures. To avoid the lawsuit Sunnyvale would have at most 135 days from the notice to move to district based elections.
Facing this risk, has the City Council moved with all due haste to enact a district based election system? Nope.
The council instead has acted as though Sunnyvale faces no risk. On Sept. 5, the council directed city staff to conduct outreach about whether to put a measure on the November 2020 ballot about moving to district-based voting at some unknown time after that.
However, if a protected class member sends a notice to Sunnyvale tomorrow, the city could be forced to move to district-based voting by Valentine’s Day, 2019.
To avoid that, the City Council must come up with a plan to move to district based voting before November 2020, and must do so quickly before it is forced to do that by an expensive lawsuit. Any other action would be irresponsible.
David Wessel is a concerned Sunnyvale resident, Bay Area lawyer and past president of the Democratic Club of Sunnyvale. Josh Grossman is a candidate for Sunnyvale City Council Seat 2. Opinions in this article are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Send op-ed pitches to [email protected].
Districts will be gerrymandered so Sunnyvale will have as many voters of one ethnic group as possible.
Council is not doing nothing. Rather, it is acting deliberately, and specifically intends to empanel a citizens commission next year to review this issue. But Sunnyvale doesn’t rush things. As our Council pointed out, the Sunnyvale way is to have an open, transparent process with citizen involvement. In the event that we are sued, yes, we would need to accelerate our time table. But it seems likely that by acting pro-actively, individuals or organizations that might otherwise sue under the CVRA might be willing to wait for a process meant to place a charter amendment on the 2020 ballot to conclude, especially since that will also allow us to establish districts on the basis of the results of the 2020 census.
Now, David and I were both in attendance at the special council meeting on September 5 discussing this issue. David opened his remarks by stating that he was “honored to be addressing the best City Council in the nation”, and then delivered comments on behalf of John Cordes.
Josh did not attend.
Honestly, I find it confusing, given the frankly alarmist tone that this article takes, that neither of you saw fit to raise your concerns to Council at that meeting. As for me, I am happy to see the process take its course. We should not be acting hastily solely for fear we might be sued.
Richard, thank you for your comment. However, it would be well to do a little research before making one. I have been doing a great deal, which lead me to write this op-ed.
The Sunnyvale City Council has not yet taken any action toward moving to a district-based voting system. The action proposed, a study lasting a year or more, which might possibly result in an initiative for some kind of new voting system being put on the ballot in November, 2020, is as bad as no action. The lawyers for the winning plaintiffs in the City of Santa Clara are very experienced with a city’s delays. They’ve been dealing with Santa Clara since 2011. They are not likely to be patient. The suggestion that these lawyers are not looking at Sunnyvale is frivolous. You may have met one of them. He was at the City Council meeting on Sep. 5.
Sunnyvale’s at large voting system is made statutorily suspect by the CVRA. A protected class person who gives notice to Sunnyvale that its voting system violates the CVRA has the right to recover attorney’s fees and expert fees from the gIving of the notice, even before a lawsuit is filed. Attorney’s fees and costs are capped at $30,000 only if the City passes a resolution within 45 days from the notice that it will move to district based voting and does move to district based voting within 90 days of passing the resolution.
I suggest you look at Jauregui v. City of Palmdale (2014) as an example of what could happen to Sunnyvale. Palmdale was sued by 3 residents alleging a violation of the CVRA. The plaintiffs won at the trial court, and the trial court awarded the plaintiffs attorney’s fees and issued a preliminary injunction against Palmdale preventing it from certifying the results of its November, 2013 election. The trial court ordered Palmdale to hold another election. Palmdale appealed. The Court of Appeal stayed the trial court’s order while the appeal was pending. Palmdale argued that as a charter city it was not subject to the CVRA. The Court of Appeal rejected Palmdale’s arguments, holding that charter cities are subject to the CVRA. The Court of Appeal also affirmed the trial court’s order stopping Palmdale from certifying the results of its November, 2013 election. Ultimately a settlement was reached which included Palmdale paying $4.5 million in attorneys’ fees to the plaintiffs.
There are other cases in which cities suffered such awful loses. The Santa Clara case is the most recent.
The only voting system which would make Sunnyvale safe from a CVRA lawsuit over its voting system is a district-based voting system. To avoid such a lawsuit, the City Council should make it clear now that Sunnyvale is on its way to having a district-based voting system by November, 2020.
