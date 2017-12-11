San Jose City Council Gives Tiny Homes Proposal Another Chance

After public backlash quashed plans earlier this year to build tiny cabins for the homeless in San Jose, city officials are giving it another shot. But this time, there’s a new list of potential sites farther away from schools and pot clubs.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider a new rubric to rank possible places for the so-called tiny home communities, which would house about 25 people per site. Some 37 proposed sites remain after the city ruled out dozens of others deemed too small or too far away from public transit.
To narrow the number further, housing officials suggest a scoring matrix that factors in the property’s size, location and how easy it would be to develop it. Originally, the goal was to build a cluster of tiny homes in each of the city’s 10 council districts.
Last week, city officials unveiled two designs by Gensler architectural firm for the cabins, which would range from 80 to 140 square feet. The artist renderings, which were donated to the city, showcase two aesthetically pleasing geometric designs—one called the “folding home” with storage shelves and the other “better together” with broad windows.
City officials tapped Habitat for Humanity to build the structures and the nonprofit HomeFirst to run the villages. But the project is running out of time.
The council OK’d a yearlong pilot in August to build three villages throughout the city after a state law by termed-out Assemblywoman Nora Campos relaxed zoning laws to allow the tiny home construction.
Other cities, namely Oakland and Fresno, have taken advantage of the law to build the diminutive shelters. Meanwhile, several cities in Oregon, including Portland and Eugene, are years into their tiny homes experiment.
In San Jose, the idea has been stymied by community fears about public safety and protecting their own property values. Over the course of several public hearings earlier this year, tiny homes opponents made it clear that they thought of unsheltered residents as an underclass best kept out of sight.
But even for city leaders sympathetic to the plight of the local homeless population—one of the largest concentrations of unsheltered people of any U.S. city—the cost of tiny homes is problematic.
Twenty cabins on a half-acre would run up a tab of $90,550 per unit; 40 cabins on an acre would cost an estimated $73,125 per. Add security, meals and transportation adds another $10,000 to $17,000 per tiny home—all according to city projections.
Council members Don Rocha and Johnny Khamis—improbably allies, as the former tends toward progressive policies and the latter leans libertarian—believe the millions of dollars pegged for the sleeping cabins would be better spent on rent for existing housing.
In a shared memo, Rocha and Khamis direct staff to use the $2.3 million in one-time funding set aside for tiny homes to rapid re-housing instead. They also suggest accelerating other homeless outreach initiatives, such as the safe parking program.
Though Rocha initially supported tiny homes, he said the window for building them makes the project impractical. The Campos law that streamlines tiny homes construction, AB 2176, sunsets on Jan. 1, 2022. If building the cabins takes a year, as projected, that leaves the city only a year before the law expires.
“Placing people in existing housing would have the advantage of integrating them into existing neighborhoods and dispersing them throughout the city instead of looking for sites that are separated from existing residential areas,” Rocha and Khamis noted in their memo. “It would also have the advantage of allowing them to live in a standard housing unit that includes kitchen and restroom facilities within the unit, instead of a more primitive structure.”
However, the Housing Department pointed out that the tight rental market—which has a 4.7 percent vacancy rate—would make the rapid re-housing proposal a challenge.
Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco and councilors Chappie Jones and Sylvia Arenas agree that the city needs short-term shelters—known as “bridge housing”—until additional housing is available.
“We acknowledge the enormity of the problem, that there is no ‘silver-bullet’ strategy, and that staff resources are not endless,” they wrote in a shared memo. “Council action on bridge housing communities today, does not foreclose future consideration of sanctioned encampments or other interim solutions.”
More from the San Jose City Council agenda for December 12, 2017:
- The San Jose Improv is due for another five-year lease extension, this time with a 5 percent rent hike to $6,000 a month. The comedy club, which is located in the historic Jose Theater on South Second Street, is the oldest theater in downtown, according to the city. San Jose bought the building through its now-defunct Redevelopment Agency in 2000 and leased it out to the Improv two years later. The proposed lease renewal up for consideration this week would allow the Improv, which recently canned a longtime manager, to commence with upward of $500,000 in upgrades, which the company would only do with a multi-year agreement.
Gee! Those tiny homes look really cool if they’re put on large grassy lots in the middle of parks in springtime with no hobos, or panhandlers, or shopping carts around.
I think they would fit right in if they were put in Saratoga.
THESE TINY HOMES IS A CUTE IDEA.BUT WONT WORK.MOST OF THESE PEOPLE NEED STRUCTURE AND GUIDANCE IN THERE LIVES. TIED IN WITH HOUSING.SAN JOSE ID DOING A GREAT JOB USING ITS RE-ENTRY SYSTEMS THREW DIFFERENT PROVIDERS.WE ARE DOING OUR JOBS.
Leave it to San Joser to come up with a tiny house that costs between 70 and 90K. Oakland buys similar-sized tuff-sheds for 3K each. Yes, the tuff-sheds are not wired for electricity nor are they insulated, but those features can be added cheaply.
I must agree with Rocha and Khamis — spend the money on rent for existing housing, we’ll get far more bang for the buck.
Please don’t feed the pigeons.
Our elected leaders appear desperate to make San Jose as attractive to demented and diseased parasites as its detestable neighbor up the peninsula, that petri dish of pathogens that was once the beautiful city of San Francisco. Just goes to show how much more politicians value their career aspirations than they do the health and welfare of decent and productive citizens. With every tiny house erected there will be a corresponding number of losers — some of them dangerous, who will do as humans have always done: migrate toward the greener pasture. What that number will be can neither be accurately determined nor honestly denied, but since history is rife with examples of lush environments overrun, best buckle up.
Finfan – If the fine people of San Jose can tolerate a despicable & intolerant imbecile like you,I’m sure that most believe getting downtrodden “humans” off the streets is the compassionate thing to do ! Keep in mind that these “politicians” are “elected leaders” supported by the majority of your neighbors to address issues effecting the city on their behalf. In other words while the politicians are the obvious target of your ire,it’s in fact their supporters who you’re most angry with for electing them. The bottom line is that you’re right-wing views have been repudiated time & time again at the ballot box & your insipid tirades neither sway nor influence anyone. At this point we all know that you’re ‘mad’ as hell & aren’t going to take ‘it’ anymore,but you can’t actually do anything about it other than energetically snivel & bitch.
And speaking of bitch why don’t you just assume the customary position of doggie submission,because you’ll undoubtedly be on the receiving end of ‘it’ as long as you choose to reside here. You may sit up & beg,shake hands,play felch or walk on your hind legs,although I’m sure most of us would prefer that you roll over & play dead. To paraphrase Norm on Cheers “It’s a dog eat dog world & you’re wearing Milkbone underwear” ! So please exhibit some dignity for the first time in your woeful life,do us all a favor & quit humping our legs you bad bad dog. If swatting you on the bridge of your nose with a rolled up newspaper doesn’t appreciably alter your crude behavior you won’t be a house dog anymore. Then ironically you’ll have something in common with the homeless people you detest,you’ll be living outdoors exposed to the elements & wishing you had a little house to live in too !
Waxy, your constant and predictable crowing about your side’s domination of local elections demonstrates that the founders’ concerns about “tyranny of the majority” were, well, well founded.
Enjoy your power while it lasts. You’re in the good company of the racists and bigots whom you supposedly deplore as you celebrate your state supported power to discriminate.
Well then – whatever they look like or manner in which they are constructed – the question remains – where to locate the Liccardo Lofts?
The homeless live among us. And the truth is that any of us could fall into this very unfortunate situation.
We can live them let them “live” in squalor on the banks of the river or we can demonstrate compassion by providing transition housing with the requirement that the transitionally housed provide community service and participate in job training. Let us lend a hand and not use our hands to push the homeless away!
Our greatness as a community is determined how we treat the least among us.
> We can live them let them “live” in squalor on the banks of the river or we can demonstrate compassion by providing transition housing with the requirement that the transitionally housed provide community service and participate in job training.
“We”, as I understand the English language, means “You” and “I”.
Well, I am not letting “them” live in squalor. I don’t even know any of “them”. Wouldn’t recognize “them” if I saw them.
I can only conclude that YOU are letting “them” live in squalor.
In my opinion, YOU should stop letting “them” live in squalor.
How about Tiny Bus or Tiny Plane tickets back to wherever they came from?
Perhaps it’s the result of my fairy tale-free upbringing, but when Mr. Conrad writes about “them” he demonstrates a faith in happy endings far beyond anything I can imagine, or, for that matter, beyond anything possible within the confines of reality.
Who are the “them” of whom he speaks? How many of “them” are here today? How many will be here next year? In ten years? In twenty years?
Years ago there was a nice old man who fed the pigeons who roosted above the corner of Stevens Creek and Saratoga. Very soon after the feeding started there were fifty pigeons for every one of the original roosting birds. It was not the product of procreation, but of something else just as natural and every bit as inevitable. So too was the environmental ruination.
Mother Nature punishes stupidity. California liberals celebrate it.
Flimflam – Q: What do liberals & pigeons have in common here in California ? A: They both greatly outnumber you & would love to poop on your head ! That is if you ever got the courage to identify yourself & ventured outdoors. Wear one of those red ‘Make America Great Again’ caps,they make a great target & are easily discernible from aloft,a loft or the roof of a building. Pigeons may be color blind,but most liberals would have no problem picking you out of a small crowd. “It’s a good thing I was looking up with my mouth open,otherwise those devils might have defecated right on my face” said Flimflam. You know it isn’t polite to speak with your mouth full,so try shutting your festering gob for a change ! Heads up,Scatman ! Heads up !!!
Bill,I’m sure that the vast majority of San Jose residents would join with you in showing compassion toward these unfortunate homeless people. Homelessness isn’t a problem unique to San Jose,it’s a problem in communities big & small nationwide. Ignoring it or worse complaining about it does absolutely nothing to alleviate it & wishful thinking certainly won’t miraculously make it disappear. With the cost of housing so high that many of the working poor are no longer able to afford to pay their rent & provide for themselves & their families,something must be done now. Otherwise low paying jobs will go unfilled & life as we know it will slowly grind to a halt. How those who work at McDonald’s for example can afford to live here is a mystery to me. Do ten of them live in a one bedroom apartment & which one of them met the criteria (income,credit check,deposit,etc.) to qualify in the first place ? Do they have a spouse who has a much better paying job or do they live at home with their parents ? Do they commute to work from Morgan Hill & if so how can they afford to do so by car or public transportation ? Why is it that those who complain about the homeless most vociferously are the same people who complain about raising the minimum wage & would be the first to complain about the price of a cheeseburger rising fifty cents ?
Why ? Because they’re hypocritical,clueless,brainwashed dipshits who have no grasp of reality & refuse to address the many problems facing our society intelligently ! They’re the first to angrily complain about a problem & the last to offer any viable solution,because they’re too stupid to offer one. It should come as no surprise that it’s the most vociferous right-wing voices on this forum (Booble,Flimflam,EmptyGums) who have the most to say & yet the least to offer when forced to actually address the issues at hand ! That’s because any moron can piss & moan & complain about everything,but offering real solutions to real problems is well beyond their conceivable comprehension & meager mental capabilities. If you’re not part of the solution,you’re not only part of the problem you are the problem ! Go %&@# yourselves !!!
It makes much more sense to use the funds to place them in existing housing.