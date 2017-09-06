Lawsuit Freezes $6 Billion Santa Clara County Transportation Tax

Santa Clara County voters last year overwhelmingly approved a half-cent sales tax to invest more than $6 billion in transportation infrastructure. Measure B, a 30-year tax that began raking in revenue for the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) this year, promised to bring BART to downtown San Jose, upgrade Caltrain and highways, and bolster the region’s network of bicycle and pedestrian paths. Though the measure won more support than any transit tax in county history, one woman is on a mission to stop it. Litigation filed earlier this year by Cheriel Jensen, a retired urban planner from Saratoga who once sued Santa Clara County over its mosquito fogging, is holding Measure B hostage—all $40 million collected to date. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, vice chair of the VTA board, decried the lawsuit as an attempt by one person “to exploit the judicial process” against the will of the voting public. The crux of Jensen’s claim is that the measure’s language was too broad. In an interview with Fly, however, she said her real contention involves an “ancient aquifer” beneath the site of the planned BART station downtown. “They’ll start digging and they’ll find that the earth will start to collapse, and the water will be out of control, which means the cost of what they’re doing is going to skyrocket,” said Jensen, who used to work for the county and the city of San Jose, where she said she studied maps of the aquifer. “It’s never going to work,” she added. Though a judge dismissed her claim earlier this summer, she appealed to a higher court, which may drag things on for another year or more. VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said VTA will sock away all Measure B tax revenue in escrow until the court releases the funds. But the cost of the holdup is mind-boggling, she noted, and will only mount over time with the price of labor and materials. Hoang cited a Duke University estimate that every $1 billion invested in transportation creates roughly 22,000 jobs. By that count, Jensen is preventing the VTA from putting more than 108,000 people to work—an enormous boost to the local economy.
The lawsuit—available online here—withholds funding in 2017 dollars from all Measure B programs, namely the following:
- BART Silicon Valley Phase II—$1.5 billion
- Bicycle/Pedestrian Program—$250 million
- Caltrain Corridor Capacity—$314 million
- Caltrain Grade Separations—$700 million
- County Expressways—$750 million
- Highway Interchanges—$750 million
- Local Street and Roads—$1.2 billion
- State Route 85 Corridor—$350 million
- Transit Operations—$500 million
> her real contention involves an “ancient aquifer” beneath the site of the planned BART station downtown. “They’ll start digging and they’ll find that the earth will start to collapse, and the water will be out of control, which means the cost of what they’re doing is going to skyrocket,” said Jensen,
I’m against disturbing ancient aquifers.
SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT!
> Hoang cited a Duke University estimate that every $1 billion invested in transportation creates roughly 22,000 jobs.
Public spending should NEVER be justified by job creation. Spending should ONLY be justified because it addresses an IMPORTANT PUBLIC NEED THAT CANNOT OTHERWISE BE ADDRESSED.
Digging holes and filling them up “creates jobs”, but is a stupid, pointless, waste of money.
Whenever someone attempts to justify public spending “because it creates jobs”, I IMMEDIATELY assume “stupid, pointless, waste of money.”
This is the first I’ve heard about the “ancient aquifer.”
I read on another board that the lawsuit is principally based on non-compliance by the VTA with California Government Code Section 50075.1 which requires that a local special tax measure state the specific purposes for use of the tax proceeds to be collected and provide that the money will only be used for those specific purposes. The VTA wrote Measure B to create the option of switching the use of the tax proceeds from the stated purposes to any other “prudent” purposes which 3/4th of its Board of Directors might later fancy.
This makes more sense and reflects the fact that VTA refuses to value engineer it’s big projects like BART, which includes a wasteful and duplicative extension from the San Jose Caltrain station to the Santa Clara Caltrain station, a route currently served by both Caltrain and VTA buses 22 and 522.
some years back when they were putting up the new CH (which would pay for itself in just 50 years) the construction ran into something that might be described as an aquifer. At the corner of 4th and SC – there was a large pump running
24/7 for weeks taking water from something/someplace underground. Not saying it was an aquifer, could have been an underground lake or a very, very large water main.