San Jose Mayor’s Senior Policy Aide Laments Developers’ Bait-and-Switch Over Jobs, Housing

One of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s top aides is bemoaning how owners of a west San Jose commercial complex are pulling a bait-and-switch. In an email obtained by Fly, senior policy adviser Ru Weerakoon says Fortbay dazzled the city last year with plans to bring 1,500 jobs and 500 residential units to 10 acres off Stevens Creek Boulevard. But in June, “a brief meeting with Tom and Tom”—Fortbay principal Tom deRegt and HMH Architecture veep Tom Armstrong—left Weerakoon less optimistic. In an impassioned dispatch to Kim Walesh, San Jose’s economic development director, Weerakoon described the klatch as “very disappointing,” given the city’s push to prioritize commercial over residential growth. “I like these Toms very much,” Weerakoon wrote. “BUT not when they want to change the rules and get us further and further from our ‘jobs first’ principle.” Originally, plans for the site included market-rate housing, retail and public space, she said. “Well they’ve now changed their minds,” Weerakoon wrote. Their new pitch: to build affordable homes first and offices later. Weerakoon wasn’t having it. “I said, ‘No. You knew the rules coming in,’” she told Walesh. “‘The rules are the rules. Don’t play on the [affordable housing] crisis and our hearts now.’” Fortbay’s plan must meet the standard of “signature project”—the city’s designation for proposals that are architecturally striking and promote job growth—to include housing. And even then, the housing would have to be built at the same time as the commercial component. “So they are trying their tricks with us again … shame on them,” wrote Weerakoon, who declined to comment when contacted by Fly. In a phone call, deRegt acknowledged Weerakoon’s concerns. “There’s a delicate balance between delivering jobs and housing,” he said. “I think for Ru, it’s important that she protects the integrity of the city’s goals.”
Bravo Ru. Agree completely. We need more jobs in San Jose to pay for our vital city services. Please support her and don’t give into developers.
Snicker snicker,
Pulling a fast one on the people that want to dump the homeless in our neighborhood parks, well done Tomtom!
San Jose can’t keep developers honest. How can we, the residents, trust anything San Jose city hall tells us? Developers run the city and have for decades. That’s the real reason we have a jobs vs housing imbalance. Other cities don’t get pushed around by developers the way San Jose does.
For citizens, the only recourse is to vote out the incumbents or raise money and sue the city.