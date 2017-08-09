San Jose Mayor’s Senior Policy Aide Laments Developers’ Bait-and-Switch Over Jobs, Housing

One of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s top aides is bemoaning how owners of a west San Jose commercial complex are pulling a bait-and-switch. In an email obtained by Fly, senior policy adviser Ru Weerakoon says Fortbay dazzled the city last year with plans to bring 1,500 jobs and 500 residential units to 10 acres off Stevens Creek Boulevard. But in June, “a brief meeting with Tom and Tom”—Fortbay principal Tom deRegt and HMH Architecture veep Tom Armstrong—left Weerakoon less optimistic. In an impassioned dispatch to Kim Walesh, San Jose’s economic development director, Weerakoon described the klatch as “very disappointing,” given the city’s push to prioritize commercial over residential growth. “I like these Toms very much,” Weerakoon wrote. “BUT not when they want to change the rules and get us further and further from our ‘jobs first’ principle.” Originally, plans for the site included market-rate housing, retail and public space, she said. “Well they’ve now changed their minds,” Weerakoon wrote. Their new pitch: to build affordable homes first and offices later. Weerakoon wasn’t having it. “I said, ‘No. You knew the rules coming in,’” she told Walesh. “‘The rules are the rules. Don’t play on the [affordable housing] crisis and our hearts now.’” Fortbay’s plan must meet the standard of “signature project”—the city’s designation for proposals that are architecturally striking and promote job growth—to include housing. And even then, the housing would have to be built at the same time as the commercial component. “So they are trying their tricks with us again … shame on them,” wrote Weerakoon, who declined to comment when contacted by Fly. In a phone call, deRegt acknowledged Weerakoon’s concerns. “There’s a delicate balance between delivering jobs and housing,” he said. “I think for Ru, it’s important that she protects the integrity of the city’s goals.”

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.