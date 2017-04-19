Water District Takes Typically Passive Steps to Accountability

Almost immediately after Coyote Creek flooded San Jose in February, Mayor Sam Liccardo fell on his sword and admitted that the city failed to alert people in time. The Santa Clara Valley Water District, on the other hand, played defense. The region’s designated flood control agency said it gave the city more than enough time and information for the city to act. Five weeks passed before a water district official—namely board director Linda LeZotte—acknowledged that there was blame to go around. Finally, it seems, a housecleaning of sorts is occurring, as two high-ranking water district officials directly involved in the agency’s flood response are retiring. Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Water Utility Jim Fiedler, the district’s second-in-command, presided over the district’s emergency operations center from 6am to 6pm the day of the flood. He will retire in May after 34 years at the district. Emergency and Security Manager Dale Jacques, who leaves this week after 24 years at the district, acted as the agency’s emergency operations coordinator from midnight to early evening the day of the flood. Under their watch, the district failed to express the urgency of Anderson Dam’s spillover. Of course, the district’s COO of flood control, Melanie Richardson, went on a ski retreat days before the flood, yet she has somehow escaped the slightest of rebukes from interim CEO Norma Camacho and the district board. This courtesy also appears to extend to a long-overdue audit of RMC Water and Environment, a district contractor that was once owned by Richardson’s husband and has been accused of conflicts of interest and improperly billing the district. An $87,000 audit of RMC—launched more than a year after the board ordered one—is taking a superficial look at what went wrong, according to Fly’s sources. The audit will apparently only consider RMC work done from 2009 to the present—omitting a key timeline of work RMC did (or did not do) on flood control dating back to 2000. Sources also say that auditors do not plan to interview district employees who raised alarm bells on RMC’s work.

