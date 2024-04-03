Evan Low Holds One-Vote Lead over Joe Simitian at Close of Last Day of Counting

Evan Low by a single vote.

That’s the report from the California Secretary of State at the close of the final day of counting of “cured” ballots in the March 5, 2024 Primary Election, in the nailbiter of a race for the runner-up spot in the 16th Congressional District.

The Secretary of State report showed California Assemblymember Evan Low with 30,249 votes, and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian with 30,248 votes for the coveted Silicon Valley seat in Congress, including votes from San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

The report, however, is not likely to ease the anxiety about the election outcome.

Despite the passing of the final deadline, election officials cautioned against jumping to any conclusion, stating that “certified official results” won’t be released until 5pm today, April 3.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo held a comfortable 8,200-vote lead for the top spot on the November ballot, and has already begun piling up new endorsements and campaign cash in preparation for an eight-month campaign.

Simitian had led by varying handfuls of votes in the final harrowing week leading up to today’s count. That flipped on the final day.

The totals updated daily reflected the acceptance of signatures collected after the election on ballots that had been submitted but not signed four weeks ago. About half of the unsigned ballots were eventually signed – or “cured” in electoral parlance – after the voters were contacted, according to state law, by election officials.

Santa Clara County, with three times as many 16th District voters as San Mateo County, described the April 2 count as “Unofficial Final Results.” Nonetheless, Santa Clara County said the public would have to wait until 5pm today, April 3, for “certified official election results.”

The Santa Clara report was released 24 minutes after the 5pm deadline for submitting signatures.

The drama was heightened Tuesday afternoon when the election office of the San Mateo County Clerk/Assessor reported its totals a full hour before the 5pm deadline, leaving open the possibility of signatures arriving between 4pm and 5pm that could change Tuesday’s outcome.

San Mateo County said it will release another report at 4:30pm today, April 3, and – unlike its Santa Clara counterpart – declined to describe today’s numbers “final” or certified.

The counties must report their final, certified election results to the Secretary of State by Friday, April 4. The state has until April 15 to make it all finally official.

Unless, of course, there is a recount.

Given the closeness of the vote – and the strong likelihood that the new member of Congress for California’s 16th District could serve for decades – the “official” third-place finisher could request a manual recount. This could cost the candidate – not taxpayers – as much as $500,000. California law includes no provision for automatic recounts.

The deadline for the decision whether to seek a recount is April 9. Both the Low and Simitian campaigns declined to answer any questions about a recount, at least until the “final” votes were counted.