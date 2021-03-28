Monday, March 29, 2021
Weekend Shooting, Stabbing Investigated in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing Saturday night, each of which resulted in one victim with life-threatening injuries being transported to local hospitals.

The first call was a 9:46pm report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Cadillac Avenue.

Next was a 10:41pm report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and South Almaden Avenue. A second person in this incident was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive the injuries.

Police tweeted a little before midnight that they are searching for the suspects and investigating the motives of each crime.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

  1. The weather is warming up. Nothing like a hot Saturday night to bring out the primordial instincts. And, a good time to deal with those who “disrespected” someone. Whatever that means in what is SUPPOSED to be a civilized society.

    Aren’t the social justice warriors currently trying to stop SJPD from putting in a shot recognition system in that exact area?

