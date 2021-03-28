Weekend Shooting, Stabbing Investigated in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing Saturday night, each of which resulted in one victim with life-threatening injuries being transported to local hospitals.
The first call was a 9:46pm report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Cadillac Avenue.
Next was a 10:41pm report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and South Almaden Avenue. A second person in this incident was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive the injuries.
Police tweeted a little before midnight that they are searching for the suspects and investigating the motives of each crime.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
