Milpitas: Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Asian Violence

Shouting “hey hey, ho ho, racism has got to go!,” hundreds of demonstrators marched against anti-Asian violence Sunday in Milpitas.
The event, one of several throughout the nation this weekend, came in response to recent attacks in Atlanta and the Bay Area.
Protesters walked about a mile from Lee’s Sandwiches, a Vietnamese American fast food restaurant, to Milpitas City Hall, chanting and waving signs.
“Racism and oppression against Asians is longstanding and ongoing,” said Emerald Rubio, who organized the Milpitas event, which followed similar marches in Berkeley, Dublin, San Francisco and Saratoga. “Now this discrimination is coming to light.”
“In the Asian American community, we were taught to keep our heads down, but now we are speaking out against the increase in violence against our community and our elders,” Rubio said in an interview.
A diverse crowd of protesters, young and old, marched down Calaveras Boulevard in Milpitas to City Hall. As they shouted such chants as, “When our elders are under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back!.”
Passing motorists honked in solidarity.
Rallies have taken place locally and nationally following an attack in mid-March in which eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were gunned down in and around Atlanta. Bay Area Chinatowns have been rocked by violent attacks and robberies as well.
Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China, and former President Trump has used the phrase “China virus,” which many believe has contributed to anti-Asian violence.
“Asians are not viruses, but racism is,” read Diego Coronel’s sign, a response to the former president’s comments.
“Elders are being attacked just for being Asian,” Coronel said. “A friend of mine’s mother is afraid to leave her home to buy food.”
Jonathan Cabrera, president of PUSO, which stands for De Anza College’s Pilipino Unity Student Organization, said in an interview: “We’re standing up for all Asian Americans who have been attacked.”
Addressing the crowd at City Hall, Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran told the crowd, “Here in Milpitas, we are diverse, and we stand up for each other. We are here to support our fellow cities, counties and states.”
Organizer Rubio told attendees, “We must be bold and break the silence. We must speak out so we can heal as a community and a nation.”
Seeing all those videos of elderly Asians being assaulted and robbed by young black men, and then learning from this article that the crimes were inspired by Trump’s words, suggests that the former president really did win widespread black support. Funny though, he didn’t carry the vote in any of the heavily black big cities.
It’s just getting harder and harder to figure things out, these days. For instance, the abundant video evidence of these assaults reveals the attackers as young blacks, yet these protesters, who say they’re protesting to make it stop, carry signs and make statements suggesting they intend to remain silent about this very pertinent fact. Were their thinking clear and unbiased I would expect these demonstrators to march where the attacks are occurring (pressuring authorities there) or in black neighborhoods (where the families and ubiquitous community leaders could call for an end to the attacks). Could it be they care more about promoting their anti-Trump, imbecilic political agenda than they do soldiering in defense of the most vulnerable of their own communities?
I suspect the Asian community intends to tiptoe around the issue of the race of the assailants the same way the Sierra Club ignored the involvement of illegal aliens in forest fires (marijuana growers) and river contamination (litter, battery acid, etc.) and the ACLU has abandoned its longtime commitment to free speech. Tiptoeing has never solved any of our most pressing problems, but it sure has made things easier for the problem creators.
Propagandizing violence against a race for the sake of distraction and the never-ending gluttony for power is disgusting. This problem won’t be solved by perpetuate lies and sloganeering.
I will supply the source of Table 14 in a subsequent message as this site will likely block this entire post if it is included. Table 14 tells the tale, as it frequently does. Expect this publication to end its life under Biden.
Blacks make up 13% of the population yet commit 27.5% of the violent crimes against Asians, 2.11x (+111%) over proportionally doing so.
Whites make up 67% of the population yet commit 24.1% of the violent crimes against Asians, .35x (-65%) under proportionally doing so.
As pointed out in other posts, blacks also disproportionally commit hate crimes.
You are lying when you blame violence against Asians on Trump, this is dangerous propaganda that doesn’t even come close to standing up to first pass scrutiny. It will not help Asians blaming the wrong people and the wrong cause.
But you don’t want to help Asians, like my two boys and my wife, you want power. Had you wanted to help Asians, you would work on dealing with this problem based on facts, doing very hard work through outreach and education, and stop discriminating against my kids with outrageous penalties on education admissions.
Sickening.
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
Source of Table 14, an interesting read.
Black on asian violent crime is the elephant in the room that MSM refuses to acknowledge