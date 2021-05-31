VTA Buses Running Today on Sunday Schedule

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority buses run today, Memorial Day, on a Sunday schedule, the agency announced.

The VTA also said that all light rail service will continue to be suspended “until further notice” as investigators sift through evidence at the VTA maintenance yard in San Jose, scene of the mass shooting that took the lives of 10 VTA workers -- nine victims and one gunman.

Buses are running along the VTA light rail routes, officials said.

The announcement comes days after nine VTA workers were killed by a gunman who then killed himself in a maintenance yard on May 26,

“Thank you for your patience while we navigate this unprecedented difficult time," VTA officials stated in Sunday post on Twitter.