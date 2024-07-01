Elmwood Correctional Facility Inmate Dies Two Days after He Was Found Unconscious in Cell

A 49-year-old inmate of the Santa Clara County Jail's Elmwood Correctional Facility died Friday, two days after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff's office said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken into custody on June 24 by San Jose police on outstanding warrants, drug charges and resisting arrest.

A preliminary investigation indicated he died by suicide and found no evidence of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

The man was found in his cell at the Elmwood facility in Milpitas about 2:38pm Wednesday by deputies during a routine welfare check, the sheriff's office said. At 2:46pm, the Milpitas Fire Department and Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:46am Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

A joint investigation into the death is being conducted by the sheriff's office, District Attorney's Office, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office.