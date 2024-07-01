Elmwood Correctional Facility Inmate Dies Two Days after He Was Found Unconscious in Cell

A 49-year-old inmate of the Santa Clara County Jail's Elmwood Correctional Facility died Friday, two days after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff's office said.
The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken into custody on June 24 by San Jose police on outstanding warrants, drug charges and resisting arrest.
A preliminary investigation indicated he died by suicide and found no evidence of foul play, the sheriff's office said.
The man was found in his cell at the Elmwood facility in Milpitas about 2:38pm Wednesday by deputies during a routine welfare check, the sheriff's office said. At 2:46pm, the Milpitas Fire Department and Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:46am Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
A joint investigation into the death is being conducted by the sheriff's office, District Attorney's Office, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office.
My name is jean zamudio ,with all due respect hopefully you have kids,family ,friend hell even enemies ,..why “can’t you publishers put the. The name of the person that passed ezpecaly at the fact the peresious soul is NOT a minor???!!!…..periods put our worried hearts at ease.I know for myself I would like A confidet relieved subscriber and a fan of the pulisherwith a full confirmation on Any news story .with all due respect.And thank your your story report.Thank you.
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victu e that passed away,that got way from us wheather it was suicide,neglect, murder.In my opinion were all held responsible,to reach out a helping hand.SINCERLY YOURS MAMA ANGEL in San Jose area.im out!.