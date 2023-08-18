Valley Christian Staff Member Arrested for Possession of Sexually Explicit Images of Students

A member of the facilities department at Valley Christian Schools in south San Jose was arrested Thursday for possession of explicit digital media of juveniles.

Detectives of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail today announced the arrest of Todd Baldwin, 43, of Morgan Hill, and his booking into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The arrest occurred after detectives served a search warrant at Baldwin’s office at the Skyway Drive campus and at his residence in Morgan Hill.

Detectives said that on Aug. 16 they were notified that a member of the facilities department at Valley Christian Schools was in possession of explicit digital media of juveniles. During the investigation, Baldwin was identified as a staff member who allegedly paid students for providing the explicit images and video.

Police said Valley Christian Schools immediately cooperated and assisted with the investigation to ensure the safety of their students.