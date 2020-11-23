Two Killed, Three Wounded, One Arrested in Stabbing Spree at Downtown San Jose Church

Police arrested the person suspected of killing a man and a woman and wounding three others in a stabbing rampage at San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church Sunday night.

The three wounded victims were in “serious but stable condition,” according to an update from the San Jose Police Department Monday morning.

One man was declared dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds. Each of the five victims was in some way linked to the downtown church’s homeless outreach program, sources tell San Jose Inside. The church was not holding a religious service at the time of the stabbings.

A couple hours after announcing the attack on Twitter Sunday, SJPD tweeted a thank-you to firefighters and first-responding officers “who rendered aid to victims in the middle of a chaotic scene and undoubtedly saved lives.”

The stabbing spree took place as unhoused people were filing in for the cold-weather overnight shelter in the church gymnasium, sources tell San Jose Inside.

Sunday’s murders mark the 41st and 42nd of the year in San Jose, which has already surpassed the homicide total of 34 in 2019.

In a tweet Monday morning, Mayor Sam Liccardo offered his condolences for the victims.

The identities of the victims will not be released until their close families members are notified, according to a SJPD press release Monday.

Police urge anyone with information about the attack to contact Sgt. Lewis or Detective Meeker of the SJPD Homicide Unit at 408.277.5283. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408.947.7867.