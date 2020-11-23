Two Killed, Three Wounded, One Arrested in Stabbing Spree at Downtown San Jose Church

Police arrested the person suspected of killing a man and a woman and wounding three others in a stabbing rampage at San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church Sunday night.
The three wounded victims were in “serious but stable condition,” according to an update from the San Jose Police Department Monday morning.
One man was declared dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds. Each of the five victims was in some way linked to the downtown church’s homeless outreach program, sources tell San Jose Inside. The church was not holding a religious service at the time of the stabbings.
A couple hours after announcing the attack on Twitter Sunday, SJPD tweeted a thank-you to firefighters and first-responding officers “who rendered aid to victims in the middle of a chaotic scene and undoubtedly saved lives.”
The stabbing spree took place as unhoused people were filing in for the cold-weather overnight shelter in the church gymnasium, sources tell San Jose Inside.
Sunday’s murders mark the 41st and 42nd of the year in San Jose, which has already surpassed the homicide total of 34 in 2019.
In a tweet Monday morning, Mayor Sam Liccardo offered his condolences for the victims.
The identities of the victims will not be released until their close families members are notified, according to a SJPD press release Monday.
Police urge anyone with information about the attack to contact Sgt. Lewis or Detective Meeker of the SJPD Homicide Unit at 408.277.5283. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408.947.7867.
I stayed at Grace Baptist Church in the beginning of 2020 when my housing fell thru. All shelter beds where full in Santa Clara County and I was very fortunate not to be turned away to the streets. I was embraced with open arms and treated like I mattered.
The church staff and volunteers made sure that everyone was cared for and this just amazed me that people like this still exist in our society. They would try and do everything in their power to help people that where suffering on our streets with minimal resources.
The Homeless and Houseless that would stay their ranged from Grandmothers, Great Grandmothers, Combat War Veterans, San Jose State students, Teachers, Mothers, and the most vulnerable in our community. Many of these people could not and would not and would not stay at the normal county / city ran shelters for safety concerns.
Downtown San Jose has turned into a humanitarian crisis and churches like Grace are literally fighting in the trenches to keep people alive.
Where is the County?? Where is the City?? Where are the Behavioral Health Outreach Teams??
This is like “Lord of the Flies” and will only get worse.
