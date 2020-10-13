South Bay Moves to Less Restrictive Tier Under State’s Covid Reopening Guidelines

Santa Clara County is about to become the largest jurisdiction in California to move into the Orange Tier under the state’s Covid-19 reopening framework.

Under the new reopening tier, which goes into effect at midnight, more establishments can expand indoor operations—with certain limitations in place. That includes retail, malls, museums, zoos, places of worship and offices.

At a press conference announcing the changes Tuesday afternoon, county officials noted that the looser restrictions does not necessarily mean larger crowds and indoor operations are safe.

“Covid-19 continues to pose a serious risk throughout our county,” officials stated. “Everyone must remain cautious, maintain social distance, wear a face covering, and move activities outdoors when possible.”

The new reopening framework allows indoor operations with the following limitations:

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people and indoor gatherings of up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. This includes movie theaters, churches, cultural ceremonies. The State generally prohibits other gatherings.

Indoor dining up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor museums and zoos up to 50 percent capacity.

College sports activities without fans following county and state requirements.

No capacity limitation for malls and other retail businesses.

“We ask that everyone continue their efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our county,” Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. “Everyone must take responsibility for preventing spread so that we don’t move back to more restrictive tiers under the state’s structure.”

More information on the local health order is available in the executive summary and revised risk reduction order.

For more information about the state framework, visit covid19.ca.gov. For info on the local health order, check out sccgov.org/ coronavirus.