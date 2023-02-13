Santa Clara County Promotes Top Assistant to County Counsel Post

The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors promoted Tony LoPresti to the position of county counsel, replacing his boss, James Williams, who will take over as the next County Executive this July when Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith retires.

LoPresti, current chief assistant county counsel, will lead the county’s legal team of more than 250 attorneys and staff who advise the county on all civil legal matters, defend the county in all litigation filed against the county, its officers and its employees.

“I’m delighted that the board has selected Tony as the next county counsel, and I’m confident that his leadership will build upon exceptional legal service for which the Office of the County

LoPresti joined theCounty Counsel Office in 2018. County supervisors praised his background in working with diverse communities as a key strength that, coupled with his legal expertise, will continue to help the county fight for the needs of the community and, in particular, those most marginalized and underserved.

“Tony’s deep experience, interest in social justice and the application of the law in its pursuit are key reasons why he is the right candidate for this job,” said Susan Ellenberg, President of the Board of Supervisors. “That experience taught him that legal strategy and policy are most powerful when driven by communities that are living the real-world consequences – an important skill that is equally relevant to the issues our residents face in Santa Clara County.”

LoPresti currently oversees a team that advises the Board of Supervisors and county departments on issues related to the environment, land use and sustainability.

LoPresti also helps lead the Civil and Code Enforcement Team and offers legal advice and representation for the Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement.

Before joining the county, LoPresti practiced environmental, labor, and employment law at Altshuler Berzon LLP, a public interest firm based in San Francisco, and served as a law clerk to Judge Roger L. Gregory on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and Judge Richard A. Paez on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Prior to law school, he served as a policy advocate and campaign director at the Environmental Health Coalition, an environmental justice organization active in the San Diego/Tijuana border region.

He received his law degree from UC Berkeley, where he was a recipient of the Eleanor Swift Award for Public Service, the Sandals Fellowship for Environmental Leadership, and the Coblentz Land Use Scholarship. He received his B.A. with highest honors in Latin American and Latino Studies from UC Santa Cruz. He is a former professional baseball player in Italy.