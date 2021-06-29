Small Earthquake Rattles East Bay, Shaking Reported in San Jose

Bay Area residents felt the rattling of a small earthquake Monday evening in the East Bay.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.9 quake was reported shortly before 6:30pm Monday, centered near the Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro.

No injuries or damage were reported from the quake, which occurred along the Hayward Fault. Some shaking was reported as far south as Santa Cruz and as far north as Santa Rosa from the quake, which occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles.