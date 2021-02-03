San Jose PD Asks for Public’s Help ID’ing Hit-and-Run Suspect

San Jose police released surveillance footage of a fatal hit-and-run in hopes that the public could help identify the driver.

The video shows the black Chevrolet Silverado that struck and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning at South First and Reed streets in downtown. In the footage, the truck continues driving after the collision as the victim’s suitcase slides across the road.

Police say officers arrived around 4:30am Sunday to reports of a collision and found a cyclist in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Silverado was traveling north in southbound lanes on South First Street when it struck the cyclist.

The driver fled the scene and remains on the lam.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle,” an SJPD spokesman wrote in a press release. “It is described as a dark-colored, black or blue, newer Chevrolet Silverado truck. It has a cover over the bed. It will have front end damage.”

The hit-and-run marks the city’s second traffic fatality of 2021.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the coroner notifies his next of kin.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Traffic Unit at 408.277.4654. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867.